Monroe County property owners will pay a higher millage rate this fall after the school board voted 4-3 to increase property taxes by about 1 mill, to 16.212 mills, at a called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Board members Sherrye Battle, Stuart Pippin, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and Dr. Priscilla Doster voted for the tax hike, and Eva Bilderback, Greg Head and Robert Jenkins voting against.

Afterwards, board member Dr. Jeremy Goodwin chided board members who had voted for the BOE’s budget but refused to approve a tax hike to fund it.