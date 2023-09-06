Monroe County property owners will pay a higher millage rate this fall after the school board voted 4-3 to increase property taxes by about 1 mill, to 16.212 mills, at a called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Board members Sherrye Battle, Stuart Pippin, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and Dr. Priscilla Doster voted for the tax hike, and Eva Bilderback, Greg Head and Robert Jenkins voting against.
Afterwards, board member Dr. Jeremy Goodwin chided board members who had voted for the BOE’s budget but refused to approve a tax hike to fund it.
“Budget and millage are very frustrating,” said Goodwin. “This board approved the budget, 6-0.”
He said the board was committed to funding the budget it had passed, and to raising the millage rate if that’s what it took to fund the budget. He said board members who voted against the tax increase offered no alternatives and should have said something earlier, should have suggested other ways to fund the budget.
But board member Greg Head disagreed, saying Goodwin wasn’t correct because he thinks the budget could have been funded without a millage increase. Goodwin countered that the board knew about the loss of revenue from Plant Scherer when it discussed the budget. “We knew what we were staring down,” he said. He said board members who voted against the millage increase did so knowing it would pass without their votes.
The tax hike and debate came after a required public hearing which no one from the public attended except the Reporter. For the owner of a primary home valued at $300,000, all else being equal, the increase will cost taxpayers about $100 more apiece. The BOE is expecting a loss of about $3 million in revenue after one unit of Plant Schere closed. The board has adopted a tentative budget of $55 million, about a $5 million increase over last year.
Superintendent Dr. Jim Finch said there had been no changes in the revenue or expenses anticipated in the 2023-24 budget since the board’s called meetings/public hearings on Aug. 23. He said Monroe County Schools has received $250,000 ($50,000) for each school from the state that is earmarked for safety, but it doesn’t impact Monroe County Schools’ $55 million budget because they are designated funds.
Head asked to clarify the meaning of the ‘rollback’ rate, which the state set at 14.967 compared to the 2022 millage rate of 15.024. Any millage rate over the rollback rate, not the previous year’s rate, is considered a tax increase by the state. Administrator Jackson Daniel said the rollback rate is the rate that will collect the same amount of revenue as the previous year’s rate taking into consideration any increases in the value of property in the county. It doesn’t include changes in taxes on utilities, like the property at Plant Scherer, because those rates are set by the state rather than by local tax assessors. Daniel said the rollback rate looks at revenue as a whole rather than at individual tax bills.
Asked if there was anything else anyone wanted to say about the millage rate before the vote on it, Head said, “I don’t like it.” Chair Stuart Pippin said, “ I don’t like it, either.”
Finch allowed five minutes for the public hearing, but no one from the public took advantage of the opportunity to speak or to ask questions about the budget or the millage rate.There were six administrators from Monroe County Schools, primarily Mary Persons, in attendance in addition to central office administrators who normally attend board meetings, but they didn’t comment.
Monroe County commissioners voted to keep their tax rates the same. The state is offering a one-time increase in the homestead exemption on property taxes this fall that will mean lower bills for most homeowners despite the higher rates.