The Monroe County Board of Education replaced one of its long-time law firms last week by a 4-3 vote.
For several years, the board has contracted with a local legal firm to deal with local issues, such as land acquisition, and has contracted with a second legal firm with expertise in education issues.
At its Jan. 10 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman recommended that the board renew its contract with Vaughn & Sundeen of Forsyth as attorneys to handle local issues that don’t require expertise in education matters.
“Ben and Natalie are always available for consultation for local matters,” said Hickman. The board approved Vaughn & Sundeen unanimously.
For several years, Monroe County Schools has contracted with the firm of Harbin, Hartley & Hawkins of Gainesville for issues that require specific knowledge in education law. This firm has merged with Pereira, Kirby, Kissinger & Nguyen, a firm that has represented the Gwinnett County School District for about 39 years. Hickman said that Harbin, Hartley & Hawkins represented about 70 percent of the school systems in Georgia. He recommended that Monroe County Schools contract with the merged firm, which should have additional experience.
But board member Greg Head motioned that Monroe County Schools contract with Jones Cork LLP of Macon for education and special education legal matters. He said it is physically closer and will be more accessible than the firm in Gainesville. He said it has worked with the Georgia School Board Association and even had success on an issue it took to the Supreme Court. He said the change would be a financial advantage for Monroe County Schools, including paying less mileage costs.
“I don’t think Harbin, Hartley & Hawkins has done good service for us,” said Head.
“I don’t think the board realizes how many times they’ve provided service,” said board member Dr. Priscilla Doster.
Board chair Stuart Pippin added that two attorneys who work for Jones Cork live in Monroe County. Hickman said he has no experience with the Macon firm.
The board voted to contract with Jones Cork LLP, 4-3, with Head, Pippin, Robert Jenkins and Eva Bilderback voting in favor, and Doster, Sherrye Battle and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin opposed.
When the school system came under fire two years ago for hiring a child molestor, school officials said the Gainesville law firm had recommended hiring the man because he had pled guilty to molestation under the state’s first offender law and thus it couldn’t be held against him.