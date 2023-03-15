Bogulski

Scott Bogulski, seated, holds court at a recent Family Connections meeting. He has resigned.

Forsyth’s controversial Facebook felon Scott Bogulski resigned from the Family Connection board on Tuesday after county officials and the Reporter began asking questions about constant turnover and a lack of leadership in the organization.

The Georgia legislature created and funded a Family Connection organization in every county in 1993 to try to help welfare organizations work together to help needy families. Monroe County acts as the fiscal agent for the organization. Board members are able to add other board members, and Bogulski was added last year.