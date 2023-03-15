Forsyth’s controversial Facebook felon Scott Bogulski resigned from the Family Connection board on Tuesday after county officials and the Reporter began asking questions about constant turnover and a lack of leadership in the organization.
The Georgia legislature created and funded a Family Connection organization in every county in 1993 to try to help welfare organizations work together to help needy families. Monroe County acts as the fiscal agent for the organization. Board members are able to add other board members, and Bogulski was added last year.
But the local outfit has been in turmoil in recent years, and Bogulski, who served a 3-year prison sentence for stealing trailers from 2017-20, was able to be elected the board’s treasurer in February. He had also been arrested in February for posting a photo of the private parts of someone who was talking to his ex-wife, an alleged attempt at revenge porn. Bogulski also reportedly managed and monitored the Family Connection office’s security system and spent thousands of tax dollars to build a community garden last summer.
All the while, the Monroe County Family Connection has been in flux. They welcomed a new executive director at their January meeting, canceled their February meeting without explanation and then advertised a March 8 meeting as being open to the community to focus on annual planning.
However, the meeting was far from open to the Reporter’s community editor. As the meeting began, Bogulski said that he didn’t think a representative of the newspaper should be present. Vickie Nickel, acting as interim director in the absence of a director, said there was general business to discuss that should be open to the public and that, if necessary, the board could go into closed door session for other discussion.
Top county officials — Monroe County Commission chair Greg Tapley, county manager Jim Hedges and county finance office Lorri Robinson — also made the rare move of attending the meeting, reportedly on complaints of chaos at Family Connection. Tapley said they were attending because two people he considered well qualified, Tammy Selman and Maranda Stonica, had been hired as executive director of Monroe County Family Connection during the last year and had quickly quit.
This followed a period of over a year when Monroe County Family Connection had only an interim director who had agreed to help until someone could be hired permanently for the position. Drew Winters resigned as director Sept. 30, 2021 and Brandy Pye resigned as board chair at the same time. Tammy Selman was hired as director in July 2022 but soon resigned. Family Connection area manager Adam Swymer attended many of the meetings in the interval and attempted to assist.
“This diminishes credibility,” said Tapley. “We sat down with Maranda—me, Jim and Lori. We need to see some order here. It’s chaos.”
Tapley asked if a quorum of board members was present and was told that since Nickel is still a board member there was a majority, although some board members weren’t present. After some discussion and Bogulski’s treasurer’s report, Tapley said the board would go into closed door session for “personnel.” The Reporter asked Tapley how there could be a need for a closed door session on personnel when Family Connection has no employees and hasn’t advertised for a new director but didn’t answer. Tapley, Hedges and Robinson remained for the executive session.
During the open session Nickel said Monroe County Family Connection needs to establish a stronger board and deeper relationships with collaborative partners.
“We lost a lot administratively; we’re starting from scratch,” said Nickel. “It’s a lot for a part time person. But our board members are strongly committed. We’ll hold off on hiring [a new director] until a full board is in place.”
After Stonica began working as director in January, Jeff Holcomb, who had been board chair for about two years, resigned because of his responsibilities in his full time job with Delta Airlines and as pastor of Living Word Community Church.
After his revenge porn arrest in February, Bogulski posted to his Nuze page last month that he was resigning from the board. But Bogulski apparently changed his mind and was instead elected treasurer in February. Nickel, who served as Family Connection’s executive director from March 2017-February 2019 and has served as interim director intermittently since October 2021, said that it is difficult to find people willing to serve on the board. She said she admires those who want to serve. She said there are some valuable members of the community who work with Monroe County Family Connection but aren’t able to serve on the board.
“My biggest concern is painting Family Connection in a negative light,” said Nickel.
During his treasurer’s report at March 8 meeting, Bogulski said Monroe County Family Connection has $34,000 for personnel, only $2,500 of which has been spent this year. It has $4,800 for operating expenses and has $3,535.85 remaining. Bogulski said he had bought a printer for $679. Of a $10,000 fund, it has $7,869 remaining after spending on a tutoring program and spending on the Forsyth and High Falls community gardens. Bogulski said the board voted to spend $900 for books at one elementary school but is planning to buy books for the other two elementary schools as well. Bogulski said that $600 of the $800 committed to the start-up of the High Falls garden has been spent.
Photos on Facebook after the March 8 meeting show a new greenhouse that Bogulski bought for the Forsyth community garden with Family Connection funds from Harbor Freight.
The Reporter obtained a list of Family Connection expenses during the last year under the open records act. It includes thousands of dollars of garden supplies from Lowe’s, Home Depot and Walmart, including a 10X10 tent and table from Splash Tents on May 11, 2022, that included a Family Connection logo for $2,240. In a separate matter, Bogulski was reimbursed $129.59 on June 1, 2022, for a wheelbarrow he bought for the community garden. On June 14, 2022, they bought honeybee boxes from Rossman Apiaries for $432. But when they learned operating the bee boxes was a liability, they donated them to a beekeeper. On June 14 they bought $413 worth of community garden supplies from Lowe’s. On June 21, 2022, they bought $2,617 and then $532 more worth of supplies from Lowe’s for the community garden.
The same day, they also bought $325 worth of security lights/cameras from Amazon.
On July 12, 2022, they bought $489 worth of community garden supplies from Lowe’s.
Finally, on Dec. 20, they bought $590 worth of lumber from Griffin Lumber for the High Falls community garden. Nickel said all purchases have to be approved by the board but that many were submitted by Bogulski.
Other commissioners told the Reporter they didn’t know that Tapley planned to hold a closed-door session with the Family Connection Board last Tuesday. Commissioner John Ambrose said his understanding was that the county has no say on the Family Connection board.
Commissioner George Emami said he knew there were some problems with how Family Connection was functioning when Stonica resigned but also knew that the county doesn’t control the board. But Emami said if the county pitches in local money to family connections, commissioners should have more say on how it’s run.
County officials told the Reporter on the condition of anonymity that Bogulski was probably not the right choice for treasurer. After the Reporter began asking questions, Bogulski resigned on Tuesday.
Many counties provide funds for the Family Connection director to be a full-time position. But in Monroe County, it is a part-time position that doesn’t include employee benefits. Family Connection is operated by a board of directors, with new members to the board appointed by the existing members and the officers of the board chosen from within the board.
Bill Valladares, communications director for Georgia Family Connection Partnership (GFCP), said he is aware that Monroe County Family Connections has had some issues with its lack of a director for the better part of the last 18 months and with a turnover of board members. Valladares said GFCP is giving Nickel, as board chair, time to work to resolve the issues on the board. He said GFCP is always ready to stand in if needed.
Asked about some of the expenses last year, Nickel joked that she isn’t responsible for the mess, but for the cleanup.