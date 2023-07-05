Congratulations to Marley Hutcheson, First Presbyterian Day School’s (FPD) valedictorian for the Class of 2023. The Hutcheson family has called Bolingbroke home for Marley’s entire life.
For most families, having a valedictorian is a great accomplishment. However, academic achievement was expected of Marley (kind of) but she didn’t know it. That’s because such academic accomplishments run in her family. Her mother, Kristi Hutcheson, was salutatorian of her FPD class (1990). But it runs deeper than just one generation. Kristi’s father, Ronald Marley, and his twin brother, were co-salutatorians of their high school class. And Kristi’s grandfather, Marley’s great-grandfather, was valedictorian of his 1930 North Carolina high school class. Marley had a lot to live (study) up to.
Last week I had the pleasure of sitting and talking with Marley and her mother to learn her journey to the top. I began our conversation by asking Marley about her academic success and what drove her to be #1 in her class; was it a desire to learn, natural curiosity or something else? She said that she didn’t know her class ranking until 8th grade graduation when they told her she had the highest GPA. That #1 ranking pushed her to stay #1 throughout high school. Despite her family’s history of achievement, Marley didn’t feel any pressure because she didn’t learn of those past family accomplishments until it was announced that she was the valedictorian. As Marley told it, it was good she didn’t know any of that; otherwise it might have put too much pressure on her.
However, grades alone aren’t enough. Passion must be a part of the learning process, and Marley has a great passion for learning. Of course there were subjects she didn’t enjoy (history for example) but she “sucked it up” and pushed through. Then, we talked about subjects she enjoyed, subjects for which she has a passion; and her eyes lit up. Marley loves science and math, all sciences – biology, chemistry, physical science, and especially anatomy; and all math – algebra, pre-calculus, and statistics. Love of science and math has steered her toward pursuing pharmacy when she gets to college.
As we get older, we usually don’t have the opportunity to talk with non-family, younger people. As such, I enjoyed conversing with Marley and her mother. Marley is intelligent, engaging, hardworking, self-motivated, and well-spoken. When asked about her heroes, she talked about her grandfather, Ed Hutcheson, also of Bolingbroke; smart, humble and the hardest working person she knows. Marley’s HS career wasn’t all study; she enjoyed a variety of activities – volleyball and club volleyball, Spanish club, pickle ball club, student activities, pep club, church youth activities, and time with friends. As for college, she decided to attend Auburn University while on a campus visit last fall to see a football game. Despite it being a large university, she loved the small community feeling she had during that visit. Also as mentioned, Marley wants to study pharmacy, and Auburn has a well-respected pharmacy program.
Most of us wish we could sometimes have a redo. The best way to prevent a redo is to heed the advice of those who came before us. Knowing that, I asked Marley what advice she would give to incoming high school freshmen; what would she tell them to make their HS experience more fulfilling? She said that students need to balance academics with extracurricular activities with their social life. One isn’t necessarily more (or less) important, it needs to be balanced. As for academics, Marley emphasized the importance of being an active participant. Be engaging (ask questions and listen) in class; force the teacher to make you understand the material. As for advice to seniors, she said to spend time with friends; be in the moment because the “now” is likely the last time you’ll be with most of them.
Katie Kemper, Marley’s human anatomy and physiology instructor, called Marley a “dream student” and a pleasure to teach. Marley was the type of student that made her a better teacher because she truly wanted to learn the material. As a result, Kemper went deeper into the subject and gave Marley additional materials to better prepare her for college. According to Kemper, every paper Marley turned in, every test that she took was to perfection. Additionally, all you GA Tech and UGA fans can blame (kind of) Kemper for Marley’s college decision. An Auburn alum herself, Kemper nudged her to consider Auburn for college.
I found Marley to be an inspiring young lady, even more so after reading her valedictory speech. In that speech, she remembered events from her years at FPD to include recently being given a letter she wrote, back in 4th grade, to her 12th grade self. That letter was written in response to a series of questions to include “WHAT do you want to be when you grow up.” As Marley read that letter from her younger self, she realized she had focused on the wrong word. As Marley put it, what we want to become defines our worth, and projects the idea of defining our worth by our accomplishments and achievements such as clubs we’re involved with, sports we participated in or grades we achieved. Instead of being focused on WHAT, Marley said that we should be asking ourselves WHO – as in “Who do you want to be when you grow up?” By substituting “who for what”, our focus is redirected from accolades and aspirations to placing our emphasis on creating an identity for ourselves rooted in “character, beliefs, and values.” No doubt, Marley is well on her way to becoming the Who that all of us strive to become, and on her way to becoming an upstanding member of society that her parents, grandparents, and all of us will rightfully be proud of. War Eagle!!