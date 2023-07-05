Marley Hutcheson

Marley Hutcheson, center, with her parents Kristi and Jason Hutcheson, received a certificate for being FPD’s valedictorian for Class 2023. 

Congratulations to Marley Hutcheson, First Presbyterian Day School’s (FPD) valedictorian for the Class of 2023. The Hutcheson family has called Bolingbroke home for Marley’s entire life.

 For most families, having a valedictorian is a great accomplishment. However, academic achievement was expected of Marley (kind of) but she didn’t know it. That’s because such academic accomplishments run in her family. Her mother, Kristi Hutcheson, was salutatorian of her FPD class (1990). But it runs deeper than just one generation. Kristi’s father, Ronald Marley, and his twin brother, were co-salutatorians of their high school class. And Kristi’s grandfather, Marley’s great-grandfather, was valedictorian of his 1930 North Carolina high school class. Marley had a lot to live (study) up to.