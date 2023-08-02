ON THE PORCH
Facebook is a stupid waste of time, but everyone’s doing it so let’s at least laugh about it.
That sums up my attitude about the sprawling website that mega-nerd Mark Zuckerberg invented while at Harvard to try to seduce equally nerdy females. And now his invention has produced an entire nation of nerds who log on to the ridiculous website daily, hourly, and, in many cases, minute by minute to see what important cat video and cultural outrage we have missed.
But the best part of Facebook is not the funny posts or the zany videos. No the best part of Facebook is Boomer Facebook. And you know what I mean. I love Baby Boomers. Most of our readers are Baby Boomers. My parents are Baby Boomers. But Boomers have a unique relationship with Facebook. To watch a grandmother using Facebook is many times like watching a primitive tribe in the Amazon trying to fly a Stealth bomber.
The other day, for instance, my sweet mother-in-law apparently wanted to tell my son, her grandson, that he saw his girlfriend at Walmart. And she wanted him to know that she thinks that said girlfriend is so sweet and cute. This would be very appropriate in a phone call or personal text message. But Boomers have decided that the world’s biggest bathroom wall stall is actually a great place for personal messages. So she posted it on my son’s wall, where everyone and their boomer sister could see how much she liked my son’s girlfriend. I’m sure everyone who saw the post chuckled and said,”Yep, that’s Boomer Facebook!”
The founder of this newspaper is also one of my favorite Boomer Facebookers.
In June he used several “posts” to send personal messages to an apparent artist named Amelia Heuel.
“Amelia Heuel. Got it. Very Professional. More than I expected. Going to the frame shop today. You need to come to help me decide where I am going to hang it. DJD.”
Again, for our Boomer friends, this constitutes a personal message. It would be very appropriate as a text message, or maybe make a phone call and tell her. But Facebook posts are normally reserved for messages for your entire community of friends, not individuals. I’m not saying you CANNOT use it that way. It’s just, well, Boomer.
Also in June, this newspaper’s founder became very exercised about his power company spraying weed killer.
Finally, he posted a big orange rectangle with the words, “Central Georgia emf” Now we all know it’s EMC. Perhaps he was making a salty name change for the power cooperative. I don’t know. Which is the common problem with Boomer Facebook. You just have to shrug your shoulders.
A few days later, he had another complaint for the power company. He posted a photo of a downed tree and wondered whether the power company or county government would clean it up.
“Half of tree on county right-of-way and the other half Central Georgia EMC right-of-way. So the question is which entity will take responsibility to clean up? My odds are that neither one will accept responsibility.”
The newspaper founder appeared to be making the point that the downed, dead pine tree was ugly and an eyesore.
But the point was lost on one of his friends, Reno Na Judith, who may also be a Boomer.
“Beautiful!” she wrote of the downed tree. Well, it wasn’t exactly an Alaskan vista, but whatever. Boomer.
More recently the newspaper founder was apparently trying to watch a county commissioners meeting on Facebook.
He posted the words “Monroe County Commission” against the backdrop of an orange rectangle. Many, like me, probably realized he mistakenly posted that when he was trying to do a search for the live-steam. But that fact was lost on some of his friends, who, we must opine, were likely Boomers.
What’s that?” responded a likely Boomer.
“And you put that out why???” asked Jan Knecht. As is typical of Boomers, they never see the replies. So he didn’t respond.
Then there’s the amusing Boomer Birthday Greetings on Facebook.
When my wife celebrated her birthday on Sunday, her sweet aunt posted “Happy Birthday” greetings on HER OWN page. She never tagged anyone, including my wife. Mrs. Davis just happened to see it while scrolling her feed.
My personal favorite, though, is when a Boomer types a message on her wall for one person: “Stella, call me. I need to ask you something!”
Then everyone wonders what Bertha wants to tell Stella.
Facebook is funny, and few people are funnier on Facebook than the Boomers. But let’s give credit where it’s due. At least Boomers, once in a while, log off of social media long enough to go see somebody or call them on the phone. If we all sucked at Facebook as much as Boomers, it would be a lot less lonely world.