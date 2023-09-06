They did give up the first points of the season, but the ACE Gryphons offense scored their most points so far in their 55-8 win over Pataula Charter Academy on Friday night in Webster, Georgia, in deep southwest Georgia. 

The ACE defense got the night's first points with a 30-yard interception return for a score from Jaylon Davis. They set up another score with a forced fumble deep in Pataula territory that was also converted to a touchdown. 