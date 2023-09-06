They did give up the first points of the season, but the ACE Gryphons offense scored their most points so far in their 55-8 win over Pataula Charter Academy on Friday night in Webster, Georgia, in deep southwest Georgia.
The ACE defense got the night's first points with a 30-yard interception return for a score from Jaylon Davis. They set up another score with a forced fumble deep in Pataula territory that was also converted to a touchdown.
The offense flexed its muscle in the second quarter when running back Aaron Davis took a pitch from quarterback Kaleb Scarbary and raced 45 yards down the sideline.
Bryson Vincent scored on a 33-yard touchdown run, and Josiah Harris had a 19-yarder that found paydirt. Overall, the Gryphon offense piled up 242 yards rushing, led by Davis with 93 yards.
As for that Pataula touchdown, it was scored against youngsters late in the game. The starters did their job, led by seniors Henry Lewis and Will Crowder who also had interceptions.
Scarbary finished with three touchdown passes in a game that saw six Gryphons score a touchdown.
The game marked the end of the non-region slate; from now on, the games matter. They host Jordan (0-2) Friday night before their showdown with the 5th-ranked Northeast Macon Raiders the following week.
The Raiders opened some eyes over the weekend when they took down the Class AA #1 ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane.
Under Head Coach Keith Hatcher, the Gryphons are looking to earn a state ranking for the first time in school history.