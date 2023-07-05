Monroe County sheriff Brad Freeman is saluting his deputies for “outstanding” work early Wednesday morning to help capture a south Georgia felon accused of killing a 26-year-old Crisp County deputy with Monroe County roots.
Deputy Wade Kendrick used a PIT maneuver on I-475 to spin out a stolen Crisp County patrol car driven by 25-year-old Croshawn Cross. Cross was wanted for the July 5 murder of Crisp County deputy Tyee Browne and then stealing his patrol car. They stopped the car around 4:30 a.m. Kendrick and deputy Justin Weaver approached Cross at gunpoint. He acted like he was going to surrender, but then put up a fight as deputies approached.
“It did not go well for him,” said Freeman. Cross was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail before he was turned over to Crisp County authorities.
Browne went to Mary Persons where he played keeper for the soccer team. He also was part of the Bulldog Brigade band. He served his country in the military and had become a deputy within the past year.
Cross, who has a long rap sheet, had just been released from prison April 27 after serving nearly two years for a 2018 burglary in Dooly County. On Tuesday, July 4, Cross began a new crime spree in Houston County. Lt. Matt Moulton of the Houston County sheriff’s office said Cross stole a car and perhaps other items from a home on Henderson Springs Road south of Perry. Moulton said he thinks Cross had been to the home before. Then he shot another man about two miles from the home near the town of Henderson. The victim was taken to Atrium hospital and was in stable condition as of this story, said Moulton.
“He certainly should have stayed in prison,” Moulton said of Cross.
Cross eventually drove the stolen car to Crisp County. Early the next morning, around 3:40 a.m., Brown saw the car in the middle of the road on Hwy. 280 West in Cordele. He determined the car was stolen. The GBI said while Browne was checking the car, Cross shot him, took the car and sped away. Crisp County deputies fired at Cross as he left. Browne was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Cross led authorities north on I-75 to I-475 where Monroe deputies joined the chase. Kendrick wrecked the patrol car just inside Monroe County near the Bibb County line and took Cross into custody.
Ironically, Browne’s mother lives on Debra Drive in Monroe County, just off Hwy. 74 near the Bibb County line. Monroe County deputies had to go to the home to inform her of her son’s death.
Monroe County has charged Cross with obstruction and fleeing. Sheriff Freeman said other charges are possible. Freeman said Monroe County may be able to get its case to court first since the murder charge in Crisp County will take longer to adjudicate, especially if the DA there seeks the death penalty.
“I would seek the death penalty if I was their DA,” said Freeman.
Since he was just released from prison, Cross’ listed address on his license is 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, the home of the Department of Corrections.
Freeman said it’s an awful tragedy.
“There’s nothing good about it,” said Freeman, “but I’m glad we got him. He can’t do this again.”
Cross has apparently spent time living in Crisp and Dooly counties and has a long list of arrests in both counties.
Asked about Cross’ past charges, Dooly County Major Randy Lamberth said: “Where do you want me to start?”
It was in Dooly that Cross was convicted of burglary, for which he served 2 years in prison before being released in April. He also has a number of arrests there dating back to when he was a juvenile in 2012. The GBI is handling the murder investigation.