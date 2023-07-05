Monroe County sheriff Brad Freeman is saluting his deputies for “outstanding” work early Wednesday morning to help capture a south Georgia felon accused of killing a 26-year-old Crisp County deputy with Monroe County roots.

Deputy Wade Kendrick used a PIT maneuver on I-475 to spin out a stolen Crisp County patrol car driven by 25-year-old Croshawn Cross. Cross was wanted for the July 5 murder of Crisp County deputy Tyee Browne and then stealing his patrol car. They stopped the car around 4:30 a.m. Kendrick and deputy Justin Weaver approached Cross at gunpoint. He acted like he was going to surrender, but then put up a fight as deputies approached.