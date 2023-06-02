Brenda Sue Herndon Shurley, 70, of Forsyth passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with the Reverend Mark Goolsby officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.
Daughter of the late David Alvin Herndon and Catherine Gunter Herndon, Brenda was a lifelong resident of Forsyth and graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1970. She married her High School sweetheart, Jimmy Shurley, in 1971. In the early 80s she worked at Davis Brothers, but for most of her life she was a homemaker.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jimmy Shurley of Forsyth, Georgia; daughter, Heather Flynn (John) of Goshen, Kentucky; son, Daniel Shurley (Dina) of Summerton, S.C.; grandchildren, Brittney Shurley of Brooklyn, N.Y., Isabella Carter of Goshen, Ky., and Michael Kononchuk (Jackie) of Warner Robins; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew Kononchuk, both of Warner Robins; sisters, Dorothy Bush (Lon) of Peachtree Corners, and Velma Crockett (Jim) of Marietta; sister-in-law, Adelaide Howard (Gerald) of Perry; and brother-in-law, James Shurley, Jr. of Byron.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brothers: Calvin, Samuel, David Earl, Charles, and James Herndon.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 W Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia, 31029, has charge of the arrangements.