Brenda Sue Herndon Shurley, 70, of Forsyth passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with the Reverend Mark Goolsby officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.

Daughter of the late David Alvin Herndon and Catherine Gunter Herndon, Brenda was a lifelong resident of Forsyth and graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1970.  She married her High School sweetheart, Jimmy Shurley, in 1971.   In the early 80s she worked at Davis Brothers, but for most of her life she was a homemaker.