ON THE PORCH
While you, dear reader, were enjoying your Sunday in relaxation and family time, I was in the Monroe County commission chambers covering a 2.5-hour zoning meeting. The sermon on Sunday morning had been on serving. I didn’t know I would be tested so quickly, to see if I would do my job serving you as the watchdog for your freedoms.
Anyway, commissioner George Emami urged the gathered crowd to continue using that big 300-page proposal as a base for a new zoning ordinance. The goal, as the old saw goes, is to keep us from “becoming Henry County”. Most everyone had big problems with the 300-page ordinance. In fairness, Emami said he did too. But the zoning board seems to have realized they serve at the pleasure of commissioners. So after asking commissioners to trash the document last month, they agreed on Sunday (perhaps reluctantly) to comb through the monstrosity and remove offending bans on things like vinyl siding, Sunday skeet shooting and Bibles. I’m kidding about the last part. I think. Although it is not clear that anyone in charge has actually read the thing.
One attendee was adamant that they have got to take out new proposed rules on tree removal.
“You shouldn’t have to go through an act of Congress to take a tree down!” he said.
Apparently, Macon-Bibb made it so that you have to get government permission to cut a tree in your yard.
“It feels like government overreached on what to do with your trees,” one added.
Well yeah. You know the American people have sat by, especially during COVID, and allowed government to take away a lot of our freedoms. That’s why I was so proud, when the school board tried to force masking on students pre-K - 12th grade in 2021, that parents and students organized a protest and forced them to reverse themselves. We need a lot more Twisted Sister moments around here. You know, the rock band that crooned, “We’re not gonna take it!”
And so it’s also good to see people in Monroe County standing up to the county’s 300-page debacle. If you allow government leaders to trample your rights, well then you’re complicit in losing your freedoms. As Portland and San Francisco descend into left-wing hellscapes, some have wondered what our response should be. When businesses leave, when looters loot, when drag perverts dance in schools, should we say, “Well good! They voted for it. Now they will get it. Good and hard.” Perhaps.
As I left the meeting where commissioners considered an ordinance to govern YOUR trees, I noticed something about THEIR trees. On the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn, there’s a big tree by the veterans memorial that looks dead as a doornail. Actually, it’s looked like that for years. And I thought to myself: Where’s Larry Evans when you need him?
Old-timers may remember (I’ll never forget) when Evans was a commissioner in 2008 in charge of the courthouse renovation. He did a good job. But he also decided to renovate the courthouse lawn. And on July 24, 2008, Evans ordered crews to start cutting down all the trees on the square, including a 70-year-old magnolia. We called commissioner Jim Peters to see if he knew about it. If anyone appreciates a good shade tree, it’s a cattle farmer like Peters. He was not happy. Peters arrived at the courthouse and ordered workers to stop cutting down trees on the courthouse square.
Peters was later standing in front of Ann’s Deli (now Pickled Okra) when Evans threatened to take Peters behind Curves (now the chamber) and break both his jaws so he couldn’t talk. Evans then continued to try to get Peters into a fight. Peters walked away and went to the county commissioners’ office. But Evans followed him there and threatened to break his jaws again and then said that commissioner Mike Bilderback also wanted a “piece of him.”
Peters took out warrants against Evans for terroristic threats. But eventually judge Tommy Wilson, himself a former commissioner, intervened to bring commissioners together and try to resolve the dispute peaceably, and without criminal charges. He also urged them to focus on the task because the courthouse needed to be finished. A few days later, county crews finished leveling all the trees. Evans noted that his courthouse committee had already agreed to the landscaping plan.
As I recall with laughter that episode, I realize that Monroe County needs two things right now. We need Larry Evans to cut down the dead tree on the square. And we need commissioners to start fighting each other so that they will leave us alone.