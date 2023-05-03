TRAVIS NUNN

Travis Nunn of WBIB-FM, Everyday Hero.

He’s a man who gets the good word out. Travis Nunn, the owner of the listener supported radio station WBIB-FM 89.1, delivers Christian music, sermons and inspiration 24 hours a day all across Monroe County from a tower high over Stuart Avenue in Forsyth. He runs the station with his wife, Jennifer who he married in 1992.

Travis and Jennifer met through a mutual friend who worked at a convenience store. One day Jennifer went into the store and asked the friend if he knew anyone decent, she could date. The clerk replied that he was already taken but he recommended his good friend Travis. He wrote her name and number on a small grocery bag and gave it to Travis the next time he went into the store. Travis still cherishes that bag over 31 years later.