He’s a man who gets the good word out. Travis Nunn, the owner of the listener supported radio station WBIB-FM 89.1, delivers Christian music, sermons and inspiration 24 hours a day all across Monroe County from a tower high over Stuart Avenue in Forsyth. He runs the station with his wife, Jennifer who he married in 1992.
Travis and Jennifer met through a mutual friend who worked at a convenience store. One day Jennifer went into the store and asked the friend if he knew anyone decent, she could date. The clerk replied that he was already taken but he recommended his good friend Travis. He wrote her name and number on a small grocery bag and gave it to Travis the next time he went into the store. Travis still cherishes that bag over 31 years later.
They had two children, Areale and Haley. Areale, their oldest daughter, designed the station’s logo. Haley helped with part-time production work before she got into video. She now works for Third Wave Digital in Macon.
Travis started his career working as a stock clerk at Piggly Wiggly in Milledgeville when he was a junior at Baldwin High School. He later followed his dreams and became a radio announcer at Z97.7 in Milledgeville from 1998-2000. He then moved on to Q106.3 in Macon until landing his current day job at WDEN-FM 99.1 after being hired by Georgia Radio Hall of Famer Laura Starling. When Travis isn’t at WDEN, he’s busy behind the microphone at WBIB.
The station features sermons from local churches such as New Providence Baptist Church, Rock Springs Church in Milner and the Dayspring Presbyterian Church. Travis says the idea is to give people samples of local churches in our area and they will know a church is close by.
To Monroe County kids, Travis says, “Dependability is important. Ninety-eight percent of success is showing up. You need to be teachable. Learn everything you can learn in your field. Don’t just settle for what you were hired for. Learn about other positions within your industry. If you can adapt well, you can continue to work in that field if you’re willing to learn all aspects of the job. Because you never know when something is going to change. And believe me, it will.”
