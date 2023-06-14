A 20-year-old Juliette man suffered a broken nose and face after he was reportedly jumped by three men at the Juliette Boat Ramp on Sunday, June 11.
“It was more of a beating than a fight,” Monroe County Capt. Ricky Davis said of the altercation.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 3:11 am
According to the incident report, someone called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to say that three men had jumped a man and were leaving in a green Chrysler van and a light blue Chevy truck. Deputy Hannah Hile saw the van exiting the parking lot as she arrived. Hile turned around and initiated a stop at the intersection of Juliette Road and McCrackin Street. Driving the vehicle was Courtney Anthony who had Christopher Austin, 21, of McDonough, and three juveniles as passengers.
Hile told them the van fit the description of one in a fight at the boat ramp. Both Anthony and Austin denied any knowledge of the fight, but a witness told Hile that Austin was an aggressor in the incident. Deputy Justyn Weaver had Austin step out to be handcuffed and placed him in the backseat of his patrol car.
Hile and Weaver then went to the boat ramp where Sgt. Wade Kendrick was waiting with the complainant, Ashly Lauren Mullis. Mullis told Hile that she and her 13-year-old son saw Austin, Scotty Traye Fallin, 30, of Barnesville, Larry Keith Worley, 51 of Griffin, and Noah Ryan Bowdoin of Forsyth attack Thomas Floyd Van Dyke, 22. Mullis said that the altercation did not appear to be provoked and all the individuals were involved, but Worley was not hitting Van Dyke but provoking the fight.
EMS checked Thomas who refused treatment but later went to Piedmont Macon North Hospital with severe injuries including nasal and eye/visual damage. Capt. Davis said that the assailants attacked Van Dyke after he cut donuts in the parking lot.
Bowdoin and Fallin had already left the scene, but Worley was handcuffed and secured in a patrol unit. Both Worley and Austin were then taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Kendrick later found Bowdoin on JH Aldridge Drive in Jones County where he arrested him and brought him back to Monroe County. Fallin was found by Lamar County deputies and turned over to the Monroe County Jail.
At the jail, after agreeing to speak without a lawyer, Bowdoin said he knew Thomas personally because they were neighbors on JH Aldridge Drive. He said he saw Van Dyke park his truck and Austin and Fallin sprint towards him, rip open the door handle and start hitting Thomas in the face with closed fists. He said he tried to intervene when Thomas became combative towards him and tried to swing. Bowdoin said he then put his hand on Van Dyke’s face and shoved him back into the truck.
Fallin was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Worley was cited for disorderly conduct. Bowdoin is being held as a suspect until further investigation.
