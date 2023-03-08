Luke Cantrell

The Mary Persons boys soccer team is 2-6-2, 1-3 in region after splitting games against Upson-Lee and ACE last week.

The Bulldogs got their first region win 2-1 over Upson-Lee in Thomaston on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Josiah Mayers scored first for MP. Upson was awarded a questionable PK and got the equalizer to make it 1-1.