The Mary Persons boys soccer team is 2-6-2, 1-3 in region after splitting games against Upson-Lee and ACE last week.
The Bulldogs got their first region win 2-1 over Upson-Lee in Thomaston on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Josiah Mayers scored first for MP. Upson was awarded a questionable PK and got the equalizer to make it 1-1.
But Angel Hernandez scored the game winner for the Bulldogs.
“We changed a few things around and ended with a victory,” said MP coach Kenny Miller. “They guys played hard.”
Things were tougher at ACE on Friday, March 3 as the Dogs lost 4-0.
The boys played at Jones County (0-7) on Tuesday, March 7. Results were not available at press time. Then on Friday, March 10 they’ll host Upson-Lee (2-8, 1-3) for a rematch. On Tuesday, March 14 they’ll play at Lamar County (4-4) in a non-region contest.