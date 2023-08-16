Mary Persons will open the 2023 season once again against the Northeast Highschool Raiders in the Macon Touchdown Club Classic at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium. The two teams played in the classic last year, but the weather was the biggest story. After two delays and the power going out, the game was called around midnight, with the Dogs up 14-12.
Attempts to schedule a time for the teams to finish the game were unsuccessful, so the GHSA finally awarded the game to MP. That might motivate Northeast for revenge this year.
The Raiders finished the regular season 7-3 and won their first-round playoff game against Worth County. It was the third year in a row they won at least one playoff game under the leadership of Head Coach Jeremy Wiggins.
Coach Wiggins is a Northeast Macon man through and through. He graduated from there in 2002 and became an All-American at Appalachian State. He returned to Northeast in 2011 as an assistant coach and became the head coach before the 2018 season.
The Raiders offense will revolve around junior running back Nick Woodford. He ran for over 2,700 yards last year and scored 40 touchdowns, and after losing over 40 pounds in the off-season, he is looking to improve on those. Between him and Mary Persons’ Duke Watson, it will be an excellent game for big-time running-back fans.
Fans are encouraged to buy $10 paper tickets locally from United Bank for this game so that MP gets a portion.