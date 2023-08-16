MP coach Brian Nelson introduces players

MP coach Brian Nelson introduces players (from left) Jake Gore, Malaki Knight, Jacobi Jones and J'vyon Tatum at a Macon TD Club press conference Monday.

Mary Persons will open the 2023 season once again against the Northeast Highschool Raiders in the Macon Touchdown Club Classic at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium. The two teams played in the classic last year, but the weather was the biggest story. After two delays and the power going out, the game was called around midnight, with the Dogs up 14-12. 

Attempts to schedule a time for the teams to finish the game were unsuccessful, so the GHSA finally awarded the game to MP. That might motivate Northeast for revenge this year.