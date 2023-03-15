The Mary Persons Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on Monday by steamrolling the Trinity Christian Crusaders 11-0.
MP coach Clae Mathis scheduled the Dublin private school for the second straight year because it’s coached by former MP assistant coach Josh Ward. This is the first of 2 games the teams will play this year. Much like last year’s 7-0 shutout, the Bulldogs got on the board early and often. In the bottom of the first with 1 out, the Dogs drew back-to-back walks which were followed by a pair of singles and a Jake Gore double which put MP up by 3. In the second inning with 1 out and a 2-0 count, Leighton Judd tacked on another run with his first homerun of his career, sending his teammates and fans into celebration.
“It couldn’t happen to a better dude,” said Mathis. “He’s been working hard in the case. It was his first at-bat in 2-3 weeks, but some other guys have struggled so he got the opportunity and took advantage.”
Cole Carr had the big bat third inning driving in a run as he burned the centerfielder for a double to the wall capping a 3-run third. By the time the game was over, the Diamond Dawgs put up 11 runs in four innings ending the game in the middle of the fifth as the run rule came into effect. Jake Grant started the game on the mound and continued his impressive season going 3 innings of shutout ball, striking out 4 batters and giving up 2 hits on 43 pitches. Thomas Brooks came on in relief for 2 innings giving up only 1 hit and striking out 4 Crusaders. Final score Mary Persons 11 runs on 10 hits with 0 errors and Trinity Christian had 0 runs on 3 hits and 3 errors.
On Tuesday, March 7 the Dawgs traveled to Fayetteville to take on the AAAA Whitewater Wildcats. MP watched the game slip away early and could not recover in a 7-0 loss as they struggled to put runs on the board along with committing 4 errors on the day and registering only 4 hits. The Wildcats capitalized on 2 errors in the first inning to allow 3 runs across the plate. Another error in the third inning led to another three spot to go up on the scoreboard. Whitewater had three miscues in the field as well; however, they were able to pitch their way out of it as MP stranded 4 runners in scoring position through seven innings and fanning 10 times.
On Wednesday, March 15 the Bulldogs will host a rematch against AAAAAA Northside for their second meeting this year at 6 p.m. MP won the first contest 13-1. Then they go on a 4-game road trip starting Friday, March 17 at AAAAA Jones County at 5:55 p.m.
The Dogs will then go to Columbus on Monday for another rematch at 5:30 p.m. MP won the first game 5-0.
On Tuesday, March 21 MP will play at AAAA Stockbridge which was not on the initial schedule but McIntosh declined to make-up a game rained out last week.