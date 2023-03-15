Leighton Judd

Leighton Judd celebrates his first career homer in the Trinity win. (Photo/John Belknap)

The Mary Persons Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on Monday by steamrolling the Trinity Christian Crusaders 11-0.

MP coach Clae Mathis scheduled the Dublin private school for the second straight year because it’s coached by former MP assistant coach Josh Ward. This is the first of 2 games the teams will play this year. Much like last year’s 7-0 shutout, the Bulldogs got on the board early and often. In the bottom of the first with 1 out, the Dogs drew back-to-back walks which were followed by a pair of singles and a Jake Gore double which put MP up by 3. In the second inning with 1 out and a 2-0 count, Leighton Judd tacked on another run with his first homerun of his career, sending his teammates and fans into celebration.