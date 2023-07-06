The Bunn Agency

The Bunn Agency celebrated its merger with Southern Insurance Partners with a ribbon cutting and Business After Hours celebration on Thursday, June 22. Above, Daniel Stickler cuts the ribbon of the new combined agency at 317 N. Frontage Road. Among those on hand were JT Bunn, ERIC BUNN, Southerly Stickler, Taylor Stickler, Shelby Bunn, Karrye Watts, Sally Ryser, Rebeccas Stone, Lisa Slaughter, Tatrabian Jackson and Nick Morgan. For more information call (478) 238-1199.