Meetings of law enforcement and business owners in Macon Bibb shed some light on what’s going on with crime in Macon Bibb.
Downtown business owners and law enforcement officials came together May 23 at the Sheriff’s Outreach Center for the downtown safety meeting. Then on Thursday, June 15, the Business Watch meeting was held at the Sheriff’s south substation on Houston Rd and included business owners county wide.
Downtown business owners and county wide business owners express different concerns, but are united in their desire to conduct business in a safer community.
The Business Watch meeting included a presentation by J.D. Ricketson, Director of Code Enforcement, who is a former GBI agent. Ricketson says, “Blight and crime are very connected.” By removing blight, he hopes to “move crime somewhere else.”
Blighted properties include those that are spoil, damage or impair the surrounding area and are deteriorating. The property must also be near a school, church, recreational area, senior center, or be one of multiple blighted properties on a street or in a neighborhood.
Code Enforcement has taken action on many blighted properties. Property owners are offered the chance to fix the property, do nothing and let Macon Bibb tear it down, or tear it down themselves and donate the land to the Macon Bibb Land Bank.
A blight tax of 7 times the property tax value is also applied, but if the owner ultimately completes more than $100,000 in renovations, they can later receive a tax credit.
Code Enforcement identifies “crime hotspots” by analyzing data such as the frequency of 911 calls to an address. One of these locations was the recently demolished Magnolia Court Motel in South Macon.
Code Enforcement also targets code violations related to video poker machines and nuisance abatement at hoarder properties. Ricketson reveals the largest amount of hoarder trash removed from a property weighed 167 tons.
As of October 2021, 160 locations had video poker machines, and of these, 70 locations had more than six.
Code Enforcement officers are sworn in by the sheriff to enable them to seize property of citizens.
During the May safety meeting for downtown business owners, Lt. Cedric Penson discussed the Sherriff’s Response Team (SRT, a special unit of law enforcement patrolling downtown during evening and weekend hours. This initiative is formed as a result of increased crime in the downtown area and concerns from residents and business owners about law enforcement response times.
Penson noted that Macon has a lot of crime for a city of its size and says “You don’t see this in other cities around us.” He identifies parking decks and the area behind the Tubman museum as problem areas.
Penson says a major goal of SRT is taking guns from those who are impaired. While the SRT has had some success in making arrests and removing guns from the streets, business owners think there should be consistent patrol downtown all the time without the need for a special detail.
The SRT also tows vehicles parked illegally so that emergency vehicles can get through and pedestrians are not having to walk in the streets.
Penson states that marijuana arrests and arrests for public intoxication have decreased. He credits the SRT with preventing incidents downtown on Cinco de Mayo, and Sherriff Davis confirmed at the June 15 meeting that plans are underway to patrol during big summer events like Juneteenth and Bragg Jam.
Nightclubs in Macon have reportedly begun staggering their exit times to decrease the number of people on the streets at one time
Many business owners complained of response times being an hour from contacting law enforcement to having an officer arrive. Penson gave attendees his business card and urged them to contact him.
After the meeting, Cpl. George Witherspoon shared that he had an 8 second response time to a recent shooting, and made an arrest.
Business owners also raised concerns such as people loitering, teens having nowhere to go, and business being targeted and blamed by law enforcement for crime. The owner of Recess reported feeling harassed by law enforcement and notified Commissioner Virgil Watkins.
Penson stated that “We don’t harass people. Everyone has 4th amendment rights.”When questions arose over exactly what the laws are concerning last call in a bar, business owners were advised that was a separate topic and could be discussed in a later meeting.
Commissioner Watkins, whose district encompasses downtown, raised his own concerns about when downtown will have 100% law enforcement coverage. In a 7 week period, SRT increased downtown law enforcement coverage from 50% to 85%.
Sheriff David Davis discussed the evolution of downtown Macon from mostly retail to more nightlife. He recalls earlier eras of an increased law enforcement presence downtown and says there were complaints then as well, because people felt like they were in a police state. He says they still provided coverage but “Backed that down.” Penson says, “There are more cops downtown than you know.”
The question was raised of what county commissioners are doing to help law enforcement. Commissioner Virgil Watkins said he has never said no to increased funding for law enforcement.
Sheriff Davis revealed May 23 70 new employees have been hired this year, and another 70 are still training. On June 15, he confirmed they are still hiring and experienced law enforcement working part-time could make up to $40 per hour.
Davis says, “We are working to get everything right. Help is coming. We are hiring.”
On May 23, the plan of placing cameras at each street corner downtown was discussed. According to Penson and Davis, someone will monitor cameras to direct law enforcement to where the problems are. On June 15, Davis confirmed this project is in progress.
Sheriff Davis stated that his vision for downtown includes “all different kinds of folks, and everybody’s having a great time.”