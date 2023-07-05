MONROE OUTDOORS
The 29th Annual Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge/Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area Fourth of July Butterfly Count took place Friday, June 23.
On the morning of the count, the consensus of the volunteers taking part in this year’s survey was butterflies would prove to be few and far between. In spite of this, five parties of participants headed out with the goal of proving their prediction was wrong.
Our local count is one of approximately 300 counts held each year throughout Canada and the United States. The North American Butterfly Association coordinates the massive survey. The Georgia Wildlife Conservation Section, United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the Environmental Resources Network (TERN) sponsored our local event.
Each count takes place in the same location year after year. The survey area is a count circle measuring some 15 miles in diameter. Our count circle spans the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge, Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area, a broad swath of eastern Monroe County, as well as the western portion of Jones and a sliver of Jasper Counties.
Data gathered on the counts provide land managers and biologists with a wealth of information relating to the abundance and distribution of butterflies as well as the impact of land use and weather on these insects.
The 21 men and women taking part in this year’s count were divided into five teams. Seventeen of the participants were separated into four teams that were responsible for surveying the Piedmont NWR. A four-member team surveyed the Monroe County portion of the count circle.
By the end of the day, the five teams put in 34 party hours and walked 34 miles. Their efforts resulted in 935 individual butterflies representing 52 species being tallied. In comparison, last year 1292 individual butterflies and 57 species were sighted. These data indicate the total number of butterflies was down 9 percent while species dipped 27 percent.
The Monroe County team found 24 species and 146 total butterflies. When compared with the 2022 count, species seen fell 23 percent. However, since six more butterflies were seen this year, the number of individual butterflies encountered actually increased a modest 4 percent.
For the fourth time in the last five years, the pearl crescent was the butterfly most often seen. 150 pearl crescents made their way onto the final 2023 tally sheet. Rounding out the list of the 10 butterflies most often seen this year were: eastern tailed-blue (108), sleepy orange (72), common buckeye (67), Carolina satyr (44), fiery skipper (42), eastern tiger swallowtail (25), gulf fritillary (22), red-spotted purple (21), and byssus skipper (21).
Unfortunately, the pre-count prediction proved to be accurate. It appears butterfly numbers are indeed down this year. The reasons for this remains unclear.
The participants I have talked to about the situation feel that the most likely culprit is the weather. We have gone from extremely cold weather in late December to abnormally warm temperatures and lots of rain and throughout much of the winter. Such weather had an adverse affect on nectar plants and butterflies alike. Many nectar-bearing plants bloomed earlier than normal. As a result, the blooming of plants and the appearance of the pollinators were not synchronized. This was followed by a late freeze that killed blossoms later in the spring. The weather could have also reduced the number of butterflies overwintering as eggs, caterpillars and adults.
Hopefully, the analysis of the 2023 data collected throughout Georgia and across the continent will provide clues as to what happened this year. In the meantime, those that took part in the 2023 count had a great time and are already looking forward to the 2024 count.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.