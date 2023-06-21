MONROE OUTDOORS
By midsummer, most native flowering shrubs that also serve as sources of pollen and nectar for local pollinators have ceased blooming. However, there is a Monroe County native that blooms from June through August and serves as an important source of food for these critically important wildlife species.
In addition, its value to a variety of other wildlife, such as wood ducks, goes largely unappreciated. This plant is known as buttonbush (Cepholanthus occidentalis).
The buttonbush has multiple stems and rarely grows more than 12 feet tall or more than 8 feet wide. However, it produces an abundance of strikingly beautiful white sphere-shaped, one-inch clusters of tiny, tubular blossoms. Each clump looks much like a miniature pincushion since the styles of the shrub’s flowers protrude well beyond the rest of the blossoms.
Since the clusters look much like the depiction of the COVID virus we all saw countless times on television during the recent pandemic, buttonbush has earned the nickname the COVID plant. However, I prefer some of the common names given to the plant years ago, such as honey-bells and honey-balls or globe flower.
After the buttonbush ceases blooming the shrub is left with countless reddish brown spheres packed with reddish brown seeds known as nutlets.
These seed-filled globes persist into the winter. In autumn the plant’s attractive dark green foliage turns a gold or yellow color.
If you set out to find buttonbushes, the best place to focus your quest is on marshy areas along the shores of lakes, ponds and beaver ponds. The buttonbush definitely has “wet feet.” While it will grow on dryer sites, it grows much faster and produces more blossoms in these moist locations.
The shrub prefers to grow in full sun, however, it can also be found rooted in partial shade.
Although it makes a very attractive shrub, I have never seen one growing in a Monroe County yard. However, if you have a moist spot in your yard, or live near a stream or pond, you might consider adding it to your landscape.
For example, buttonbush makes an excellent addition to pollinator gardens. As such, it can serve as an alternative to the exotic butterfly bush. Keep in mind that if you introduce it into your home landscape, it should be trimmed every two to three years. In addition, since it will easily spread, new sprouts need to be trimmed back annually.
I should also mention that buttonbush is only moderately browsed by white-tailed deer.
Buttonbush is best known for being a pollinator plant. In fact, it is so valuable the prestigious Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation lists this native shrub as a plant of special value. Once you become familiar with buttonbush you will see why such is the case.
Among the butterflies that nectar on its striking blooms are the monarch, swallowtails, and skippers. Bumblebees, other native bees as well as honeybees and insect pollinators also make regular visits to buttonbush blossoms. Hummingbirds do not pass up the opportunity to nectar on these special blooms.
Buttonbush is also a host plant for moths, such as the titan and walnut.
The seeds produced by the buttonbush are eaten by a variety of songbirds and shorebirds, as well as small mammals. Waterfowl are among the birds that eat the plant’s nutlets. Locally, the wood duck undoubtedly eats more of these seeds than any other duck. However, gadwalls, blue and green-winged teal, and ring-necked ducks are just a few of the many other ducks that also consume the nutritious nutlets.
Waterfowl biologists have found buttonbush also provides a wood duck brood-rearing habitat. Stands of buttonbushes growing in beaver ponds and other brood-rearing areas provide wood duck broods with protection from aerial predators.
In addition, one of our most beautiful birds, the prothonotary warbler, often forages insects among the buttonbush’s thick foliage.
If that is not enough, a variety of songbirds build their nests in buttonbushes. Some studies also suggest that wood ducks often nest near patches of buttonbush. It appears that such cavities are less likely to be raided by mammalian predators, like raccoons.
I find it hard to understand how such a beautiful plant that is also so valuable to a broad spectrum of wildlife grows in anonymity. I hope you agree that our wildlife neighbors and we would be better off if more people became aware of this great Georgia shrub.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.