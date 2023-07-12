The drivers raced two opponents all night. They bumped fenders down the straight away of Atlanta Motor Speedway to get to the front, while they kept an eye towards the sky for the incoming weather.
At 9:50 pm, the skies opened with rain, and the race ended 75 laps short of being complete. That also meant that William Byron, who was leading at the time, was declared the Quaker State 400 winner (or in this case, the Quaker State not quite 400).
With rain inevitable, the race teams took on a new sense of urgency to get to the front. Byron passed A.J. Allmendinger on lap 167 and held on for the final 18 laps to record his fourth win of the season.
The race included 18 lead changes among 12 different leaders. For Byron, it was a night of highs and lows. He spun the Hendrck Motor Sports Chevrolet earlier in the race and ultimately fought back for the victory,
Rounding out the top five were Daniel Suarez, Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Busch. Four of the top five drivers were in Chevrolets; only McDowell was in a Ford. Local favorite Chase Elliott finished 13th on the lead lap.
On Saturday night, John Hunter Nemechek won the Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Race that went into overtime. Nemehek passed Justin Haley at the start of the extra period and held off Daniel Hemric for the win. It was Nemechek’s third Xfinity Series win of the year.
From Atlanta, the race teams headed to Loudon, New Hampshire for the Crayon 301 Race.
Race time is Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:30 pm.