Atlanta Motor Speedway

William Byron spins out early in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. He recovered and won. (Photo/Russ Campbell)

 Russ Campbell

The drivers raced two opponents all night. They bumped fenders down the straight away of Atlanta Motor Speedway to get to the front, while they kept an eye towards the sky for the incoming weather.

At 9:50 pm, the skies opened with rain, and the race ended 75 laps short of being complete. That also meant that William Byron, who was leading at the time, was declared the Quaker State 400 winner (or in this case, the Quaker State not quite 400). 