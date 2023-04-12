As the temps warm up so is the fishing in Monroe County. Above, Cameron Stone, grandson of Red Stone, owner of Juliette Bait and Tackle, caught a 15-pounder in Lake Juliette. Juliette Bait and Tackle is getting ready for its annual Biggest Catfish Contest in May. Register for just $25 at the store on Hwy. 87 and have a chance for more than $175 in cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. All catfish must be caught with a pole in the Ocmulgee River in the month of May and must be weighed at Juliette Bait and Tackle.
