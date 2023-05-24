Talking with Jackson, Carter and Claire Campbell is a lot of fun because they bubble over with life, but it can be a little confusing because they are so comfortable with one another that they all tend to talk at the same time. They know each other so well that they don’t always clarify what they mean because it’s apparent they seldom need to do so with one another.
The Campbells are triplets who are about to graduate from Mary Persons. They are the children of Russ Campbell and Stephanie Campbell. They are from Bolingbroke and have been in Monroe County Schools together since they began their public school journey at T.G. Scott Elementary.
Jackson, Carter and Claire are going to three different schools next year, but they are staying together by all going to Athens. Claire is going to University of Georgia with an eye toward something in the medical field. Carter is going to North Georgia College at its Athens campus, with plans to explore a degree in business, and Jackson is going to Athens Technical College. Jackson has already completed one year in welding and will transfer credits toward completing a certified program.
As a freshman at UGA Claire is required to live in a dorm her freshman year. Carter and Jackson have an apartment in Athens with two other friends. They are sure Claire will be a frequent visitor, and she doesn’t try too hard to deny that.
Claire says she is the one who tries to keep her brothers organized, reminding them of when assignments are due and when they are supposed to be somewhere. She says someone needs to be responsible. Jackson and Carter don’t really deny that and indicate they don’t mind getting a little help from her on assignments, too.
Claire played tennis all four years at Mary Persons and said she really enjoyed it. She encouraged her brothers to join the tennis team the last 2 1/2 years, and they found they like it, too. Carter and Jackson also played football for three years at Mary Persons, and Carter tried track and golf. Claire was on the competition cheer team that won state.
Jackson said his favorite sport is hunting whatever is in season. Carter also hunts; it is something he and Jackson sometimes do together and sometimes not, but Claire doesn’t care for it.
Asked about the negative part of being a triplet, Jackson and Carter said they have to share everything, such as their birthday on July 27. Claire says people call you “the triplets” instead of calling you by name. And teachers tend to compare them with one another.
She said they share the same friend group, and all of her friends date her brothers. She adds friends as they date girls and then they continue to hang out with her even after they are ex-girlfriends. Jackson shrugged that ex-girlfriends seem to keep hanging around, kind of like ticks, because they become friends with his sister.
It seemed to go without saying that the three siblings look out after one another. They acknowledged that they sometimes intimidate their peers because of their number. Jackson is the oldest, then Carter, and Claire is the youngest by a couple of minutes.
Asked about how their parents handled teaching them to drive at the same time, they said it was one-on-one, but they quickly switched to talking about who is the best driver and who has had the most “incidents.” They said they each have their own vehicle, and Claire said their driveway “looks like a parking lot.” They share one family dog, but Jackson has recently adopted a dog that he considers his alone.
The Campbells won’t be right together as they receive their diplomas because Carter and Claire will be in the front rows with honor students while Jackson will be with the other graduates. “I won’t have any student debt,” he quickly retorted.
The Campbells said they have been classmates with most of the sets of twins in their graduating class since elementary school. “But none are as cool as us,” they quickly added because they are the only triplets.
“We don’t know any difference; it’s normal for us,” they say.
But when asked if they would like to have triplets of their own someday, they answer “no” almost in unison. “One is enough,” said Jackson. The Campbells don’t have any siblings; they must have some sympathy for the stress of parenting three children exactly the same age who always have the parents outnumbered.