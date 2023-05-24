Campbell triplets

Talking with Jackson, Carter and Claire Campbell is a lot of fun because they bubble over with life, but it can be a little confusing because they are so comfortable with one another that they all tend to talk at the same time. They know each other so well that they don’t always clarify what they mean because it’s apparent they seldom need to do so with one another.

The Campbells are triplets who are about to graduate from Mary Persons. They are the children of Russ Campbell and Stephanie Campbell. They are from Bolingbroke and have been in Monroe County Schools together since they began their public school journey at T.G. Scott Elementary. 