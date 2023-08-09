To the Editor:
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 10:02 am
To the Editor:
So I have a child going to the 6th grade and I have read about the middle school being short staffed and over the limit with the upcoming 6th graders. My question as a mother, what are they going to do?
Will the kids have a positive learning experience? Does Monroe County not look into who they have lost goo employees to other counties? With all this money that is being wasted on unnecessary things, why not build another middle school? Raise the teachers’ pay? Offer a better benefit package?
If I didn’t have to work in the evening hours, I would go to a school board meeting but unfortunately I am not able to do so. I’m not complaining or anything like that, I am just concerned for not only the kids but the staff as well. Prayers for the 2023-24 school year.
Teddie Lundy - Forsyth
