Many in our area have fond childhood memories of backyard evenings lit up by magical fireflies. But we don’t seem to see them in such vibrant numbers lately. Our changing environment has impacted essential habitat for these and other native species.
This year, I’m doing a small part by adding native plants from Flat Creek Nursery in Perry to my home garden. Native shrubs like oakleaf hydrangea support pollinators with their flowers and require less water once established. Milkweed can serve to reestablish populations of monarchs. Our native Carolina jessamine attracts hummingbirds with its yellow blooms. Simple steps like removing invasive species and reducing pesticide use also help restore balance.
No one expects overnight change, but if more residents plant native species, that’s just a little more help for our native ecosystems. Your paper’s coverage of conservation issues is appreciated. I hope bringing this up will encourage others to take action to preserve our natural heritage. Even small steps in our own backyards can move the needle if we work together.