The downtown Pizza Hut building in Forsyth has a new owner who plans to add loft apartments and retail space to the existing pizza restaurant.
Charlie Cannon of Cannon Roofing Co. bought the building at 53 N. Lee Street on March 8 from Carol Sanders of Breezewood Properties for $272,000.
Cannon said that Pizza Hut is staying and he plans to add 2 or 3 upscale lofts on the second floor that will be as big as 2,000 square feet each. The retail space will be 2,500 square feet.
Cannon said he’ll start renovations next month and will probably take a year to finish.
As downtown Forsyth has become busier and more attractive, more living spaces are coming to town as well. A new apartment is going in on the square at the corner of Johnston and Lee streets, in the former Harbin Repairs building. Another developer plans to put loft apartments and office space on a Jackson Street lot he bought from Otis Ingram where the Farmers Market has been. And finally, Ingram plans to put loft apartments on the square above the French Market restaurant.