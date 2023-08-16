Captain Jarrad Duncan

Monroe County's Sheriff's Captain of Field Operations Jarrad Duncan addressed the Forsyth-Monroe Rotary Club on Aug. 10. With a 25-year tenure, Captain Duncan's contributions and insights shed light on his role in maintaining community safety. He was introduced by long-time club member Paul Sinor.

 Beginning his journey as a jail officer in 1998, Duncan's dedication to Monroe County has flourished. A former army ranger, his unique background brings a distinct perspective to his work, ensuring the highest standards of protection for the community.