Monroe County's Sheriff's Captain of Field Operations Jarrad Duncan addressed the Forsyth-Monroe Rotary Club on Aug. 10. With a 25-year tenure, Captain Duncan's contributions and insights shed light on his role in maintaining community safety. He was introduced by long-time club member Paul Sinor.
Beginning his journey as a jail officer in 1998, Duncan's dedication to Monroe County has flourished. A former army ranger, his unique background brings a distinct perspective to his work, ensuring the highest standards of protection for the community.
Captain Duncan emphasized law enforcement's core mission: ensuring safety and care for Monroe County residents and visitors alike. From minor incidents to complex cases, their responsibility covers everything from roadside goats to homicide investigations. Their jurisdiction extends across Georgia, demonstrating their commitment to public safety.
Duncan highlighted the assets utilized by Monroe County's law enforcement. These include state-of-the-art drones, flock cameras, specialized units like the interstate interdiction team, traffic fatality investigators, school resource deputies, SERT team, and K-9 units.
Monroe County is poised to adopt the Lenslock body camera system, underscoring their commitment to transparency. Duncan emphasized the responsible use of seized expenditures, ensuring they directly benefit the community.