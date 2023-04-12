A camper cover was knocked off the back of a white Dodge Dakota after it went into the Big Peach Car Wash on March 27. According to the incident report, deputy Cody Maples was behind the pickup, a RoofCore International company truck and driven by local businessman Lee Hamlin. Maples noticed the camper covering wasn’t secure and despite signage stating that truck beds need to be clear, and items had to be secured, Hamlin continued through the carwash.

At about 10 feet in, a brush arm descended, and the camper cover was knocked off the pickup. The covering fell onto the track and wedged between the car wash equipment and the truck. Trash was scattered throughout the car wash. Hamlin got out of his truck and began recording the action and demanded that employees go for Maples so that he could create an accident report.