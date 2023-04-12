A camper cover was knocked off the back of a white Dodge Dakota after it went into the Big Peach Car Wash on March 27. According to the incident report, deputy Cody Maples was behind the pickup, a RoofCore International company truck and driven by local businessman Lee Hamlin. Maples noticed the camper covering wasn’t secure and despite signage stating that truck beds need to be clear, and items had to be secured, Hamlin continued through the carwash.
At about 10 feet in, a brush arm descended, and the camper cover was knocked off the pickup. The covering fell onto the track and wedged between the car wash equipment and the truck. Trash was scattered throughout the car wash. Hamlin got out of his truck and began recording the action and demanded that employees go for Maples so that he could create an accident report.
It took several employees to lift the truck’s shell and move it out as well as clean up the trash. After the area was cleared, Hamlin pulled out of the wash and parked in the vacuuming area.
Once Maples’ patrol unit went through the cleaning cycle, employees approached him and said that Hamlin was demanding that they put the camper shell back on his vehicle. Hamlin was still recording video when Maples told him he was responsible for the covering and that he needed to remove his vehicle from the area. Hamlin responded that he was supposed to be on a job making $400 an hour and that he had a tow truck on the way. The truck’s camper shell was damaged and there were no clamps securing it to the truck bed.
An incident report filed by Big Peach employees stated that Hamlin “Doesn’t understand why we would let it through. Camper damage, truck damage, truck contents damaged, back rear fender, side of the truck, and taillight, all sticky stuff is gone between camper and truck. The customer claims to be dyslexic.”
A copy of that report was scanned into Maples’ incident report.