Red Stone of Juliette Bait & Tackle is back with another challenge for the fishermen and women in Monroe County. Catch the biggest catfish in the month of May and earn not only huge bragging rights but also a cash prize.
To win, the big catfish must be caught with a pole from the Ocmulgee River, and the contest participant must register at Juliette Bait & Tackle, 12376 Highway 87, Juliette for $25.
The prize for 1st place is $100, 2nd place is $75 and 3rd place is $50. Just in case you need an excuse to go fishing on a beautiful spring day, this is the time for those who have spotted that huge catfish to find a day to reel it in. The contest goes throughout the month of May.
For more information, call Red Stone at 478-262-1015 or stop by Juliette Bait & Tackle, next to the former Bowdoin’s Store and check out the bait, fishing supplies and snacks you’ll need for that fishing trip.