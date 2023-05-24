Red Stone of Juliette Bait & Tackle is back with another challenge for the fishermen and women in Monroe County. Catch the biggest catfish in the month of May and earn not only huge bragging rights but also a cash prize.

To win, the big catfish must be caught with a pole from the Ocmulgee River, and the contest participant must register at Juliette Bait & Tackle, 12376 Highway 87, Juliette for $25.