Monroe County will hold its 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17 at the William Hubbard Complex, 500 Highway 83, Forsyth. The community is invited to enjoy fellowship and music in the outdoor area of the complex.
The event is coordinated by Rosemary Walker, founder of the Telling Our Story Monroe County Black History Museum, which now has a permanent home at the Willam Hubbard Complex. The Museum will be open for tours during the Juneteenth celebration, which begins at 6 p.m.
The Swag Band will be playing music to please everyone. Walker said everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, a full picnic basket, family and friends to enjoy the evening. The atmosphere will be like a tailgate party; June17 is near the longest day of the year.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year. It has been celebrated in many states since June 19, 1865 when a military order proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas. The name comes from combining ‘June’ and ’19’. It is most often a broad celebration of African-American culture. It is appropriate that Monroe County should mark the day at the William Hubbard Complex, which was the site of Monroe County’s Hubbard High School. It was the school black students attended until segregation ended in the county’s schools in 1970.
The school remained an active part of the Monroe County School System until 2018 when problems were discovered in some of the buildings. Subsequently, the functional buildings and surrounding land have become a community center housing the Boys & Girls Club, the Telling Our Story Museum and the Hubbard Alumni Museum, as well as providing meeting space for organizations such as Monroe County Retired Educators.
The Juneteenth Celebration will be an opportunity to become familiar with the grounds surrounding the complex. Walker said over 1,000 people attended the 2022 event, but there is plenty of parking utilizing the lots in front and behind the buildings. She thanks the Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), Monroe County Board of Education and City of Forsyth for their support of the Juneteenth event.
“It’s a time for celebration and fellowship,” said Walker.