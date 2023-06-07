Rosemary Walker

Rosemary Walker is pictured ready for Monroe County's first Juneteenth celebration last year.

Monroe County will hold its 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17 at the William Hubbard Complex, 500 Highway 83, Forsyth. The community is invited to enjoy fellowship and music in the outdoor area of the complex. 

The event is coordinated by Rosemary Walker, founder of the Telling Our Story Monroe County Black History Museum, which now has a permanent home at the Willam Hubbard Complex. The Museum will be open for tours during the Juneteenth celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. 