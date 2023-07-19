The Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Forsyth filled with people on Friday afternoon, July 7 as a steady stream of well-wishers stopped by to wish Dr. Cathryn Futral a happy 95th birthday. She greeted each one with smiles and conversation as memories and observations were exchanged.
Cathryn has touched minds and hearts in Monroe County for at least 78 years, when she came to Forsyth as a freshman at Tift College, where two older sisters had preceeded her. She left her mark as a student, earning her Bachelor’s degree in English and then returned with her Master’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary to work in administration at Tift. She remained on the faculty at Tift, in various positions of responsibility, until the campus closed in 1987 and then continued to teach at Mercer University in Macon until 2008, living in Forsyth and remaining active in the Monroe County community, teaching an adult Sunday School class at First Baptist and being a member of the Forsyth Book Club, for example.
Guests at Cathryn’s birthday party recalled being her student and developing a love for Shakespeare through her classes. They recalled being in her Sunday School class. They talked about her knowledge, her wit, her support of her students and colleagues, and of her love for learning and life.
Cathryn took the microphone at her party and told her friends from town, church and Tift College that she is eternally grateful to them for helping her grow up and enjoy the phases of life. She said that “old age” has brought some changes. She said she can’t stay up to finish a term paper any more but now she gets to kiss every man at First Baptist.
Carey Russell, a former student and long time friend of Cathryn’s, worked to organize the birthday party. She said the hosts didn’t ask for RSVP and had no idea how many would come but just planned on room for everyone and plenty of food. With about a hundred guests and lots of volunteer helpers, all seemed to work out well. Russell commented that the huge cake must weigh 90 pounds and then joked that it was probably 95 pounds. She said that Cathryn’s niece and nephew who came from Connecticut for her birthday were probably the guests who travelled the farthest. Some of the guests were Cathryn’s contemporaries in age, like Henry Self, 96, and his wife, Reba.
Cathryn said that although she has had some health problems over the last year, she is booming now. She closed her remarks to the guests with a favorite truth from William Shakespeare’s Henry V, “We are in God’s hands.”
One of Cathryn’s former students who had her own long teaching career said she borrowed an introductory activity from Cathryn that she used for years. She gave students a quiz in which they were to identify whether quotes came from Shakespeare or the Bible. Students began with confidence but soon found the answers weren’t what they assumed.
Cathryn grew up in Wadley, Ga., where she graduated in a class of 12 seniors, including herself and her twin sister, Carolyn, who passed away in December 2017. Cathryn taught in China in the summer of 1991 and took a sabbatical and visited London for five weeks. She loves to travel but loves Forsyth as home. Several of her Tift girls said they took every class she taught because they enjoyed her classes so much.
Cathryn will quickly tell you that she loves teaching and learning and continues to do both. Guests were asked to fill in brief comments on “95 Things We Love About You” as they arrived. The spaces filled quickly.