The Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Forsyth filled with people on Friday afternoon, July 7 as a steady stream of well-wishers stopped by to wish Dr. Cathryn Futral a happy 95th birthday. She greeted each one with smiles and conversation as memories and observations were exchanged.

Cathryn has touched minds and hearts in Monroe County for at least 78 years, when she came to Forsyth as a freshman at Tift College, where two older sisters had preceeded her. She left her mark as a student, earning her Bachelor’s degree in English and then returned with her Master’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary to work in administration at Tift. She remained on the faculty at Tift, in various positions of responsibility, until the campus closed in 1987 and then continued to teach at Mercer University in Macon until 2008, living in Forsyth and remaining active in the Monroe County community, teaching an adult Sunday School class at First Baptist and being a member of the Forsyth Book Club, for example.