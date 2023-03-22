Will

Will Davis

ON THE PORCH

When reform-minded conservatives took control of the Monroe County school board in January by a 4-3 margin, reports were that board member Greg Head would be the new chairman. Head, who was just re-elected despite drawing a strong opponent in Melissa Mixon in 2022, had worked to elect that majority. He also had scars to prove his commitment to the cause, leading efforts to push back against COVID hysteria for masks and school closings over the past 3 years. He had also led efforts to push back against the anti-white woke racism that has infiltrated so many levels of public education.