When reform-minded conservatives took control of the Monroe County school board in January by a 4-3 margin, reports were that board member Greg Head would be the new chairman. Head, who was just re-elected despite drawing a strong opponent in Melissa Mixon in 2022, had worked to elect that majority. He also had scars to prove his commitment to the cause, leading efforts to push back against COVID hysteria for masks and school closings over the past 3 years. He had also led efforts to push back against the anti-white woke racism that has infiltrated so many levels of public education.
But alas, his fellow “conservative” on the BOE, Stuart Pippin, struck a deal with board Democrats in January to be elected chairman instead. Those Democrats, Jeremy Goodwin, Priscilla Doster and Sherrye Battle, wanted anyone but the outspoken and unafraid Head as chairman. Pippin promised his fellow board conservatives that he would stand with them despite accepting only Democratic votes to take his post. But his record so far is mixed.
In January, Pippin did vote with the conservatives, 4-3, to allow board members to respond to public comments and to fire the law firm that urged the BOE to hire a convicted child molestor.
But then in February, he voted with the Democrats 4-3 to accept superintendent Mike Hickman’s appointees to the new College and Career Academy. This essentially took the BOE, and therefore the voters and public opinion, out of the picture.
Which brings us to Pippin’s betrayal on Monday. One reform that BOE conservatives have sought is to end the practice of having the school superintendent and a board member on the health board together. Head has rightly noted that it’s a conflict of interest. How likely would it be that a superintendent would buck his boss, a BOE member, while serving together on the board of health? It may seem like a trivial matter. But to parents and students caught in COVID hell in 2020 and 2021, it was not a small matter. That was when Mary Persons students were forced to isolate at home — under house arrest — if they even came within 6 feet of a classmate who tested positive for COVID. Nevermind that COVID tests are unreliable. Nevermind that COVID was a mere common cold to almost all teenagers. The Board of Health voted to impose the absurd CDC regulations on local schools, and our teenagers suffered as a result. Some Mary Persons football players had to miss two games due to the ridiculous quarantine rules handed down by the Board of Health. We will no longer believe it doesn’t matter who’s on the board of health. And the superintendent and BOE members voted in lockstep for those restrictions. By state law, the superintendent, or his designee, must serve on the Board of Health. And it was the county commissioners who appointed BOE member Dr. Jeremy Goodwin. So I fully support the attempt by the BOE to end this conflict of interest by saying to BOE members they should not serve along with the superintendent on the Board of Health. And so did chairman Pippin. He voted with the conservative majority 4-3 on Tuesday to end this conflict of interest, despite howls of protest from Goodwin, superintendent Mike Hickman and board member Doster. But then someone got to Pippin. We aren’t sure who, and he’s not saying. He took calls after Tuesday’s vote that changed his mind. And so the BOE had to call a meeting on Monday where Pippin changed his vote, and cast his lot with the 3 BOE Democrats to rescind the new conflict of interest provision. Pippin only would say he had allowed a disagreement on another issue to cloud his decision last Tuesday.
BOE conservative Eva Bilderback had had enough of Pippin’s “leadership.”
“I want to know what information you got that made you change your mind,” Bilderback said to Pippin pointedly. “If you need to borrow an ovary, I’ll give you one.”
Stuart Pippin is a nice guy. But this is an emergency. Democrat socialists control the upper reaches of our federal government, our universities and our media. They hate conservatives and want to rule us. The only thing conservatives can do right now is fortify our red counties at the local level. We must make sure our local government is stocked with courageous, rock-ribbed conservatives who will stand up to the Spirit of the Age. Monroe County is a 70 percent conservative county. We deserve and demand a 70 percent conservative government -- at the least. If Pippin waffles back and forth and refuses to give that to his conservative BOE district, then instead of sending him back to the school board next year, his voters may send him to Waffle House.