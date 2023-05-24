On Monday, May 22 Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Foundation honored students who are the top readers and who have shown the most growth in reading skills over the 2022-23 school year at Monroe County’s three elementary schools: T.G. Scott, K.B. Sutton and Hubbard. The students received certificates and gifts, including a gift card for Dairy Queen, and were treated to cupcakes and drinks.
At T.G. Scott, the kindergarten student who is reading at the highest level is Ellie Stanley. She is also the kindergarten student with the greatest gain in lexile points over the year. Hudson Holland has the highest reading level in the first grade, and Bentley Landsteiner has the greatest gain. In 2nd grade, Lila Dixon has the highest reading level, and Samuel Ortega has the greatest gain.
For the 3rd grade at TGS, Emery Fuller has the highest reading level, and Cullen Herndon has the greatest gain. Zylus Norwood has the highest reading level for 4th grade, and Noah Godfrey has the greatest gain. For the 5th grade, Noah Yawn has the highest reading level, and Trevor Gatlin has the greatest gain.
At Hubbard Elementary Londyn Chaney was recognized as the kindergarten student with the highest reading level and also the greatest gain. Jordan Yates was the 1st grader with the highest reading level, and Ethan Grant has the greatest gain in reading. Jenna Ward is the 2nd grader with the highest reading level, and Ethan Grant has the greatest gain. For the 3rd grade, Ava Holloway has the highest reading level, and Hayden Peacock has the greatest gain, Lexie Meyer achieved the highest reading level in the 4th grade, and Amira Barnes has the greatest gain in lexile points. Exie Ivey has the highest reading level in the 5th grade, and Ansley Brennon had the greatest gain in her reading.
At K.B. Sutton Elementary Jeremiah Fletcher had the highest reading level for kindergarten students and Tessa Smith has the greatest gain. Tyler Waits has the highest reading level for 1st grade, and Caisen Morgan has the greatest gain. In 2nd grade at KBS London Daniels has the highest reading level, and Olivia Dantin had the greatest gain. Winston McKneely has the highest reading level in 3rd grade, and Amirr Colley has the greatest gain. Lucas English has the highest reading level for 4th grade, and Caleb Smith has the greatest gain. In 5th grade Brooklyn Ham has the highest reading level, and Khloe Tench has the greatest gain in reading.
Ronna DeMichiel said she is very proud of the students and that many are reading far above their grade levels. For example 5th grader Exie Ivey has tested at 12th grade level.