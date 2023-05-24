On Monday, May 22 Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Foundation honored students who are the top readers and who have shown the most growth in reading skills over the 2022-23 school year at Monroe County’s three elementary schools: T.G. Scott, K.B. Sutton and Hubbard. The students received certificates and gifts, including a gift card for Dairy Queen, and were treated to cupcakes and drinks. 

At T.G. Scott, the kindergarten student who is reading at the highest level is Ellie Stanley. She is also the kindergarten student with the greatest gain in lexile points over the year. Hudson Holland has the highest reading level in the first grade, and Bentley Landsteiner has the greatest gain. In 2nd grade, Lila Dixon has the highest reading level, and Samuel Ortega has the greatest gain. 