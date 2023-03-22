Forsyth native and University of North Georgia men’s golfer Will Chambless was named the Peach Belt Conference’s Men’s Golfer of the Week after taking home the individual title at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate last week.
Chambless was clear of the pack for most of the event, finishing eight strokes ahead of his nearest competitor on his way to breaking multiple program records. After a 68 in the first round, Chambless shot a seven-under-par 65, good enough for second best round in program history. His 11-under-par first two rounds set the 36-hole individual program record, and his two-under-par 70 in the final round secured the 54-hole individual record, finishing at 13-under-par.