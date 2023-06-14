Monroe County Library officially kicked off its Summer Reading Program for children on June 6 with a program by British ventriloquist Marc Griffiths. About 60 children of all ages and their families enjoyed the humor and stories of the entertainer.
The theme for the 2023 Summer Reading Program is “All Together Now.” Griffiths expanded the theme into everyday super-heroes and super-powers. He introduced a variety of puppets and props to develop his message, and he invited a number of individuals in the audience to assist with the program.
Some of his puppet friends included Major Chuckles, an older super hero, Lizzie the Elephant; Cher Ami the pigeon; a Polish bear; and Salty the dog. Each represented a real hero with a touching story. Griffiths talked about the super hero characteristics of kindness, caring and selflessness.
Lots of humorous comments and antics kept the children laughing and the program flowing.
The sign up for the summer reading program began on June 1 and continues through July 31 with its encouragement to keep children reading through the summer with prizes and recognition for the time they spend reading. There will be programs at Monroe County Library on 2-3 days of most weeks.
On Wednesdays at 10 a.m. will be story times for ages 0-6 with Little Adventurer themes. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. will be Book Buddies themes for ages 6-10. There will also be special programs for all ages of youth throughout June and July, including magician Arthur Asthma on June 21. The programs include several movie days with popcorn; there are Movie Nights each Monday at 4 p.m.
Teen programs are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. A summer reading program for adults includes prizes for reading and “Coffee & a Classic” movies.
Everyone is invited to visit Monroe County Library for a great escape from heat and summer boredom. Caregivers will find a lot to entertain children in addition to books and programs. There are child-friendly computers, board games, science experiments and even passes to various venues around Georgia, from State Parks to Zoo Atlanta.
The library is at 62 West Main Street in Forsyth. It is open starting at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday and is now open on Saturdays again (Closed on Sundays). Call 478-994-7025 for more information.