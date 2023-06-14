Monroe County Library officially kicked off its Summer Reading Program for children on June 6 with a program by British ventriloquist Marc Griffiths. About 60 children of all ages and their families enjoyed the humor and stories of the entertainer. 

The theme for the 2023 Summer Reading Program is “All Together Now.” Griffiths expanded the theme into everyday super-heroes and super-powers. He introduced a variety of puppets and props to develop his message, and he invited a number of individuals in the audience to assist with the program.