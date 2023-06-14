MONROE OUTDOORS
During the past two weeks, some of the best wildlife watching has been enjoyed by Monroe Countians lucky enough to witness the breathtaking aerial hunting behavior of the Mississippi kite.
This Mississippi kite is one of the county’s smallest birds of prey. The birds vary in weight anywhere from 7.5 ounces (roughly the weight of a softball) to 13.7 ounces (a little less than a regulation National Football League football). Mississippi kites are roughly 12-15 inches long and have a 3-foot wingspan.
Adults are predominantly gray; their heads are pale, while their wings and tail are black. The tails of the Immatures are banded while their bodies are streaked.
Mississippi kites breed locally from May to July. At the end of the summer, they gather in flocks before migrating to their winter home in Central and South America.
While they are a treat to watch anytime, seeing them hunt prey in the air is truly a memorable experience. Mississippi kites also hunt in a variety of other ways. Sometimes they will actually run down an animal scampering across the ground. The birds are willing to wade into shallow water in pursuit of a meal. These skilled predators will even hunt from above ground perches.
During the late 1800s the famous naturalist and painter, John James Audubon, witnessed such an event. Audubon wrote in his journal that he watched a Mississippi kite pluck a green anole from a branch located high above the ground.
Although at one time, Mississippi kites caught insects flushed from the prairie grass by vast herds of bison, nowadays they are more apt to snatch insects rousted from the vegetation mowed by tractor-drawn mowers, horses, cattle and other livestock.
My daughter, Angela, had the awesome experience of having a kite follow her as she mowed the front lawn of her Grovetown home. When she began mowing, she happened to notice a Mississippi kite flying high overhead. However, as soon as her mowing began flushing grasshoppers and dragonflies, the kite dropped down and began flying only 15 or so feet above her head. She says she will never forget that the bird was so close she was able to peer into the bird’s eyes as well as see that the talon-tipped toes on its yellow feet were spread wide-open ready to capture an unwary insect. Eventually the bird swooped down, grabbed a large insect in midair and flew off with its catch held firmly in its talons.
A couple of weeks ago retired Georgia Wildlife Resources Division biologist, Reggie Theakston, witnessed another hunting technique used by the Mississippi kite. Reggie saw some 30 kites hunting over large fields near Brent. These birds were capturing prey high in the sky as they circled over the open land. The birds must have found a lot to eat as they continued hunting for prey over at least a couple of hours.
Kites are such masters of flight they have no problem coping with the evasive aerial maneuvers used by their prey as they attempt to avoid being eaten. Once a critter is plucked from the sky with the bird’s talons, it is held in one of the kite’s feet. The bird then tears it apart before swallowing it. All of this is accomplished in mid-flight.
Mississippi kites prefer to dine on large flying insects, such as grasshoppers, cicadas, dragonflies, moths, butterfly, and bees. Snakes, frogs, toads, bats, rodents, small birds and even turtles are eaten from time to time. Remarkably, they are also known to eat animals killed in highways. Some experts suggest that this may account for some of the more bizarre food items that show up in their diet from time to time.
Mississippi kites have also been known to chase swallows, chimney swifts, and even bats. It is not known whether the kites are actually trying to catch them or simply “being playful.”
Be on the lookout for these amazing birds as you drive past any of the numerous large fields scattered across the county. If, by chance, you happen to spot them, stop and watch them for a bit. You will be impressed with their aerial acrobatics.
It is possible to see them feeding at any time from now until the end of the summer; however, most folks catch sight of them in late summer. At this time of the year, flocks of 100 or more birds can be seen feeding as they migrate south for the winter.
Some of the best places to see these magnificent birds in the county are over the fields in near Brent, Highway 41 north, and Culloden.
I hope you will see them this year. If you are fortunate enough to witness their spectacular feeding flights, you will never forget it
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.