Chick-Fil-A coming

Members of the Monroe County Development Authority, from left, Jim Cole, Greg Tapley, Wendell Horne, Greg Head, authority executive director Joyce White, the Chick-Fil-A cow, Tom Baugh, Mike Leverett, Phil Ham, Greg Goolsby and Craig Craddock. Craddock, a Chick-Fil-A franchise owner in Macon who lives in Monroe County, recused himself from the proceedings. 

Chick-fil-A is coming to Forsyth, the Development Authority of Monroe County announced today, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

After a year of negotiations, Chick-fil-A has signed a contract to buy a 1.78-acre tract from the Development Authority at the corner of Hwy. 18 and Industrial Park Drive. The Forsyth Chick-fil-A will go across the street from the Quik Trip, delivering a big expansion for the Hwy. 18 exit in Forsyth. Sources say the new Chick-fil-A will likely open around the fall of 2024. It will likely employ about 60 people.