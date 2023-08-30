Chick-fil-A is coming to Forsyth, the Development Authority of Monroe County announced today, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
After a year of negotiations, Chick-fil-A has signed a contract to buy a 1.78-acre tract from the Development Authority at the corner of Hwy. 18 and Industrial Park Drive. The Forsyth Chick-fil-A will go across the street from the Quik Trip, delivering a big expansion for the Hwy. 18 exit in Forsyth. Sources say the new Chick-fil-A will likely open around the fall of 2024. It will likely employ about 60 people.
Joyce White, executive director of the Monroe County Development Authority, said she’s excited.
“When I arrived in 2021, it was all the buzz that Monroe County wanted and NEEDED a Chick-fil-A restaurant. I could not agree more.”
White said that in her first “One Monroe” meeting, a quarterly get-together of county leaders, officials said they were promising to locate a Chick-fil-A on Lee Street, or Hamburger Hill as it’s commonly called.
“Selfishly, this is the No. 1 thing I remember from that meeting,” said White. “However, when we all learned that the deal was not going to work out, I’m pretty sure there was a collective groan heard around the County.”
So, the Development Authority of Monroe County reached out to contacts at Chick-fil-A headquarters to try to interest them in locating a store on the parcel the Development Authority was developing for commercial/retail. The tract is not large enough for an industrial project.
The Authority continued to follow up via e-mails with pictures and drone footage explaining that this parcel of land would have easy accessibility on and off of I-75, 93,600 views a day from travelers on I-75, is located next to a new Driver’s License facility being built which will draw 600 guests a day. Add to this the county’s population of about 29,000, an average of 400 corrections officers at correction headquarters and an additional 65,000 public safety officers visiting our Georgia Public Safety Training Center each year. White said they were confident the site being developed would be a great location for Chick-fil-A.
Four months after initial conversations, Chick-fil-A’s site development company reached out to White and set up a meeting with her and a site visit that took place in January.
After that meeting, negotiations continued until they signed an executed agreement last Tuesday, Aug. 22.
White said Truett Cathy founded Chick-fil-A upon Biblical principles, ensuring a caring culture to employees and to customers, so she knows that CFA’s values match with Monroe County and the City of Forsyth.
White said the Development Authority is grateful for the City’s partnership on the project and for helping it come to fruition as this store will be inside Forsyth City Limits. Mayor Eric Wilson, former City Manager Janice Story and Economic Development director Cody Ellis have been extremely helpful, said White.
The authority still has several retail/restaurant-sized parcels adjacent to the Chick-fil-A site and is already talking to another prospect about that parcel, according to authority members.