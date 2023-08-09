Guests at Rotary on Aug. 3 were Forsyth Police Chief Woodrow Blue and Sergeant Thomas. Chief Blue shared how his family life and law enforcement career have been intricately bound. When he was initially proposing to his wife, she encouraged him to make sure he was working. And then his father who had retired from law enforcement redirected a police chief who was recruiting him towards the young Chief Blue, who interviewed for a position and was assigned to start a position in dispatch later the same day.
At this point, Chief Blue has served in law enforcement for about 44 years. Since coming to Forsyth, he has been leading the police department toward improvements. Currently, the police department facilities are being remodeled. This includes rewiring the building, updating equipment and making office arrangements more efficient. Officers have also been pursuing enhanced training. The department's code enforcement helps the city of Forsyth to protect its citizens' property values and safety. Their efforts to keep drunk drivers and drivers with expired licenses off our streets not only help to keep everyone safe on the road but help to reduce car insurance costs by reducing the incidences of accidents in the area.