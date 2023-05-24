Chloe Myers has deep roots in Monroe County. She has called the same house home since she was born; her mother, Amy Myers, teaches at Mary Persons; her father, Roy Myers, works at the Post Office, and her brother graduated from Mary Persons in 2018.
Chloe began her journey through Monroe County Schools at T.G. Scott Elementary. Next year her academic path will take her to the University of Georgia where she plans to major in cognitive science. She is interested in what influences people to behave in different ways. Chloe hopes for a career in which she will conduct research to treat and help people.
Chloe was also accepted to Georgia Tech and a program she attended on neuroscience helped inspire her career goals, as did a dual enrollment class in psychology at Gordon State College. Volunteering at Anchor of Hope, a local foundation that supports families dealing with autism, also sparked her interest in human behavior.
Choe’s favorite class at Mary Persons was AP biology. She said Ms Griffin “teaches amazingly” by connecting with students and using labs to convey lessons.
Being president of Mary Persons FBLA for three years has allowed her to develop leadership skills. Chloe said she loved meeting younger students and helping them develop confidence for the FBLA competitions. She said MP graduate Hunter Benson was a role model who encouraged her the same way she subsequently encouraged younger students. About a year ago her mother was diagnosed with cancer. A hard time was made better by the support Benson provided as well as the many people at Mary Persons and in the community who expressed concern. Her mother is cancer-free now.
Balancing academic achievement with extracurricular activities at Mary Persons, Chloe also worked at Dickey Farms during the school year and at Hunter’s Produce in the summer. She said that at the produce stand off of I-75, she meets people from everywhere, including Canada. She finds it easy to start conversations with some interesting people.
Chloe said that working hard pays off, whether that is in an AP class, on her job, volunteering or working in school clubs.