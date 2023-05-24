Chloe Myers

Chloe Myers has deep roots in Monroe County. She has called the same house home since she was born; her mother, Amy Myers, teaches at Mary Persons; her father, Roy Myers, works at the Post Office, and her brother graduated from Mary Persons in 2018. 

Chloe began her journey through Monroe County Schools at T.G. Scott Elementary. Next year her academic path will take her to the University of Georgia where she plans to major in cognitive science. She is interested in what influences people to behave in different ways. Chloe hopes for a career in which she will conduct research to treat and help people.