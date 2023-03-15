Choir at Monroe County Middle School has been a big part of my life since last year, and I am so grateful that I have been able to experience everything that I have.
This week is my Allstate choir, which is taking place in Athens, and is my fourth Honor Choir so far.
I have been in the production “The Sound of Music” and am currently preparing for the musical “Matilda Jr.” I have met so many amazing people.
From choir concerts, LGPE, musicals, and honor choirs, I have done so much and am very excited to continue to sing in all sorts of different ways.