Christ UMC lay leader Danny Newton says it was time to leave the straying denomination.

Christ UMC is the first UMC church in Monroe County to vote to disaffiliate from the denomination over its drift away from Biblical teachings.

Christ UMC voted almost unanimously on June 12 to leave the UMC. There was only one vote for staying in the troubled denomination, said Danny Newton, a lay leader and financial chairman at Christ UMC.