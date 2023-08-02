Christ UMC is the first UMC church in Monroe County to vote to disaffiliate from the denomination over its drift away from Biblical teachings.
Christ UMC voted almost unanimously on June 12 to leave the UMC. There was only one vote for staying in the troubled denomination, said Danny Newton, a lay leader and financial chairman at Christ UMC.
Christ UMC had been one of 186 churches in the North Georgia conference to file a successful lawsuit against the conference after it refused to let churches leave. A Cobb County judge ruled in their favor in May, and a few weeks later Christ UMC held its disaffiliation vote. Other UMC churches in Monroe County, including the largest, Forsyth UMC, are expected to hold disaffiliation votes this fall. The window closes on disaffiliation at the end of the year, or earlier. The North Georgia conference must still vote to approve the disaffiliations on Nov. 18.
Newton said his family has very deep roots in the Methodist Church dating to the 1800s, but said it’s no longer the same.
“I felt like the Methodist church left me,” said Newton.
Newton said he thinks a lot of unbiblical ideas, especially on sexuality, have come into the UMC from the west coast where there’s not the emphasis on Biblical teaching. He said the 2016 decision by the Supreme Court requiring states to recognize same-sex marriage has also forced the issue.
While the UMC’s Book of Discipline still calls homosexuality incompatible with Christian teaching, it has refused to sanction churches that marry homosexuals or hire homosexual pastors.
Christ UMC will have to pay the North Georgia Conference $20,000 for its property.
Newton said Christ UMC welcomes anyone and everyone to their church. He said they believe God can work through all kinds of different situations and people. But he believes the denomination has strayed from God’s will. He said the final straw was when the UMC allowed a drag queen called Mrs. Pentecost to speak to children in churches in Illinois and to become a candidate for pastor.
This newspaper reported in the spring on Forest Hills UMC, the first church in Macon to leave the denomination over its liberal stances.
Newton said voting to disaffiliate may have been easier for them because they are a smaller church. He said some people have left the church because of the vote, but then others have visited because of the vote.
Newton said he’s eager to clear the final hurdle toward leaving on Nov. 18 because the controversy has been a distraction.
“It’s taken away the purpose of the church,” said Newton. “It’s been a big blockade to doing God’s work.”
Newton said they hope once it’s over to finally open a Christian daycare facility they built several years ago but have yet to use despite widespread demand. The church also has a new pastor, the Rev. Dan Wilson, who also serves at Ebenezer UMC.in Forsyth. Therefore worship is now at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m. at Christ UMC.