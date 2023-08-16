water lines

Ricky Shurley, Benjamin Sandusky, Bill Hitchcock and Parker Jones bury water lines on Saturday. (Photo/Neal Souther)

Men from New Providence Baptist Church laid more than 4,000 feet of water lines in Juliette on Saturday so that a church member facing cancer, and his family, can switch from well water to county water.

“It’s overwhelming that somebody would do that for you,” said Ed Wilson of Juliette. “I was very humbled.”