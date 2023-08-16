Men from New Providence Baptist Church laid more than 4,000 feet of water lines in Juliette on Saturday so that a church member facing cancer, and his family, can switch from well water to county water.
“It’s overwhelming that somebody would do that for you,” said Ed Wilson of Juliette. “I was very humbled.”
There have been concerns about well water in the county and Wilson said tests on his son’s well, which is next door to him, showed it was contaminated by Hexavalent Chromium. Wilson said his well tested OK but said the county’s well water is hard water and messes up plumbing. He also shared the well with his neighboring daughter which weakened the water pressure. Furthermore, Wilson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment.
Craig Craddock, a deacon at New Providence, said Wilson got a quote of $15,000 to run the water lines down his 2,000-foot driveway.
Wilson said it was kind of hard asking for help, but the men of his church were eager to do so. Over 40 men showed up on Saturday with three excavators and a trencher. Another deacon who sells water pipe for a living, Cliff Mathis, helped them find enough pipe. With all the heavy equipment, they were able to have the lines buried by lunchtime.
Church members Cliff Sawley and Jeff Stark grilled burgers and hot dogs for the workers for lunch and Wilson gave a devotional. He choked back tears as he gazed over the large crowd that had gathered to install the water lines.
“This is what church is supposed to be,” said Wilson. “We’re called to be the hands and feet of Christ. He said you’ll know my disciples by the love you have for one another. That’s what they did.”
Wilson said everyone seemed to be glad to be there, that the work was more of a joy than a chore.
It paid off quickly. By Monday, Wilson’s son already had county water. Wilson said he’s just waiting for the county to turn his meter one for him to have it.
Wilson, who for years has gone into the prison in Griffin every week to minister to inmates, said he would rather serve others than be served but said he’s very thankful for the help.
“It’s the perfect example of loving your neighbor,” said Wilson.