A pig was reported to be digging up graves at the Hopewell United Methodist Church cemetery on March 1. According to the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Dalton Mosely was sent to 436 Hopewell Road where he spoke with church groundskeeper Bruce Hughley, who believed the pig belonged to the people who lived next door.
Mosely was unable to speak with the pig’s owner at that time but spoke with a neighbor who gave him the name of the pig’s owner, Kim Holderfield, 54.
The corporal was able to later contact Holderfield and informed her she needed to get her pig off the church property. He also let her know he would be filing a report.
Holderfield told the Reporter that the pig, “Pinky,” is a rescue pot-bellied pig and that she wanders over there sometimes to eat acorns from oak trees near the cemetery. Holderfield said the deputy fired his gun to scare the pig, which belongs to her husband Todd, back onto their property.