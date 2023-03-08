A pig was reported to be digging up graves at the Hopewell United Methodist Church cemetery on March 1. According to the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Dalton Mosely was sent to 436 Hopewell Road where he spoke with church groundskeeper Bruce Hughley, who believed the pig belonged to the people who lived next door.

Mosely was unable to speak with the pig’s owner at that time but spoke with a neighbor who gave him the name of the pig’s owner, Kim Holderfield, 54.