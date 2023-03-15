Since 1989 the Monroe County Pregnancy Center has been helping women as young as 14 years old with pregnancy tests, pregnancy classes and parenting classes all free of charge. Cindy Walker, a board member at the center, has been there since the beginning when Rev. Wes Griffin of the Christ United Methodist Church put an ad in the Monroe County Reporter asking anyone that was interested in stopping abortions to a meeting.
For anyone needing their services, they are open from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The center is located at 562 North Lee Street and the phone number is (478) 994-3173.
Cindy is also heavily involved in teaching students in a program known as “Choosing the Best,” which is an abstinence-based program in the Monroe County school system
Cindy was born in Waco, Texas to Bill and Mary Frances Caldwell. Sadly, her mother passed away from leukemia when Cindy was only 10. Her twin sisters, who were six years older than Cindy, helped her father, who never remarried, keep the family together.
Her father got a job working for Six Flags over Georgia when she was 13 and Cindy found herself living and going to school in Cobb County. While she was going to South Cobb High School her dad got her a job at the age of 15 working in a candy store at Six Flags. She said the best part of that job was that she was required to sample all the candies.
Cindy attended four different colleges, starting off at West Georgia. She admits she wasn’t grounded and didn’t apply herself. After making bad grades she returned home but soon enrolled in Georgia State University studying communications where she did somewhat better but still didn’t graduate.
She later attended Kennesaw State University after she married Steve Walker, now a retired local chiropractor. Their first date was during their high school senior year when Steve took her to a drive-in theater in a ’65 Mustang.
She finally finished her education at Macon State with a degree in human services. Steve and Cindy have three children and live in the Brent Community out on Hwy. 83 towards Culloden. They have lived in Monroe County since 1989.
Cindy wants to tell the kids in Monroe County, “Don’t grow up too fast. You will be an adult for a long time and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”
Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet sponsors the Everyday Hero in each week’s Reporter. To nominate an unsung hero who works hard every day to make Monroe County go, email stevereece@gmail.com.