Since 1989 the Monroe County Pregnancy Center has been helping women as young as 14 years old with pregnancy tests, pregnancy classes and parenting classes all free of charge. Cindy Walker, a board member at the center, has been there since the beginning when Rev. Wes Griffin of the Christ United Methodist Church put an ad in the Monroe County Reporter asking anyone that was interested in stopping abortions to a meeting.

For anyone needing their services, they are open from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The center is located at 562 North Lee Street and the phone number is (478) 994-3173.