Ocmulgee River

Forsyth secured an easement to pump its wastewater into the Ocmulgee River near Juliette.

The city of Forsyth took a big step last Tuesday, Jan. 3 toward pumping 400,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater into the Ocmulgee River.

City council approved on Tuesday an easement agreement with a riverfront property owner in Juliette to run a wastewater pipe on their land to the Ocmulgee River. State regulations are forcing the city to stop dumping its treated wastewater from its north sewer plant into Town Creek due to high levels of copper in the water. City manager Janice Hall said the city would have to more than quadruple its spending on wastewater chemicals to keep doing that and stay within the law. The city can, however, dump it in the Ocmulgee River, which has enough water that it won’t violate state law. It’ll cost the city about $5 million and take more than two years to build the 11-mile pipeline down Juliette Road from the city to the river.