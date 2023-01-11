The city of Forsyth took a big step last Tuesday, Jan. 3 toward pumping 400,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater into the Ocmulgee River.
City council approved on Tuesday an easement agreement with a riverfront property owner in Juliette to run a wastewater pipe on their land to the Ocmulgee River. State regulations are forcing the city to stop dumping its treated wastewater from its north sewer plant into Town Creek due to high levels of copper in the water. City manager Janice Hall said the city would have to more than quadruple its spending on wastewater chemicals to keep doing that and stay within the law. The city can, however, dump it in the Ocmulgee River, which has enough water that it won’t violate state law. It’ll cost the city about $5 million and take more than two years to build the 11-mile pipeline down Juliette Road from the city to the river.
Property owners Camilla Partners, Ron Woodford and Greg Jarrell, agreed to the easement on their 100-acre property. That’s the property they bought under some controversy from Monroe County commissioners in July 2021. They only paid $1,000 per acre for the waterfront land. The county later apologized to taxpayers because the property was not advertised in accordance with Georgia law.
On Tuesday, council approved paying $33,750 for the easement and the costs associated with it, including legal fees and evaluations. City attorney Bobby Melton said that deeds have already been signed as the agreement was worked out in closed door session, but the payment needed to be approved in open session. He said city engineer Carl Hofstadter said it is a good deal for the city. Camilla Partners will be able to claim a charitable deduction for their contributions.
City manager Hall said getting the easement will save the city $1 million it would have had to spend to run the wastewater further down the river. Hall said building the 11-mile pipeline will take at least two years and cost about $5 million. But she said the city has gotten grants and recovery funds to do it.
Hall said the state has penalized Forsyth because wastewater it currently dumps into Town Creek has more copper than allowed under new state regulations. The high levels of copper will be more diluted by the Ocmulgee River. Hall said the city is also doing upgrades to its treatment plant that will bring it into compliance.
Mayor Eric Wilson said the easement is 20 feet. Council approved payment for the easement.
Former Monroe County commissioner Mike Bilderback, who criticized commissioners for mishandling the land sale to Camilla Partners, said the latest deal with the property must’ve been part of a scheme by the powers that be.
“Nobody does something that brazen without a guarantee of reward,” said Bilderback. “I can’t imagine this being happenstance. There’s no happenstance with these characters involved.”
Hall said she doesn’t think the wastewater will be a detriment to the river.
“Some people say treated sewer is cleaner than water out of your faucet,” said Hall, “but I don’t want to test it.”