Forsyth agreed to share the cost of relocating electricity (up to $30,000) with Monroe County Development Authority for a business if the business decides to locate in the Indian Springs business park. The decision was made after a presentation by Development Authority executive director Joyce White and board chair Tom Baugh to Forsyth City Council on Jan. 17.

The Indian Springs business park is in Forsyth city limits and is served by Forsyth utilities; it has remained vacant for a numbers of years. White said the Development Authority had appraised the properties in the Indian Springs industrial park and had tried to market the park as a whole. While that strategy hasn’t been successful, yet, a Fortune 500 company is showing interest in a section of the park.