Forsyth agreed to share the cost of relocating electricity (up to $30,000) with Monroe County Development Authority for a business if the business decides to locate in the Indian Springs business park. The decision was made after a presentation by Development Authority executive director Joyce White and board chair Tom Baugh to Forsyth City Council on Jan. 17.
The Indian Springs business park is in Forsyth city limits and is served by Forsyth utilities; it has remained vacant for a numbers of years. White said the Development Authority had appraised the properties in the Indian Springs industrial park and had tried to market the park as a whole. While that strategy hasn’t been successful, yet, a Fortune 500 company is showing interest in a section of the park.
White said the company would bring 60 full time jobs and 120 part time jobs. However, it needs electricity moved from the back of the site to the front. City of Forsyth electric department director Mike Batchelor estimates it will cost between $38,700 and $58,500 to relocate the power.
White requested that Forsyth split the cost of relocating electricity with the Development Authority. Council member Chris Hewett motioned that the city split the cost up to $30,000, and council unanimously approved the motion.
“It’s awesome to see this proposal,” said council member Julius Stroud.
“It can be a catalyst to more development,” said White.
“I think once it’s initialized the park will be full,” said council member Greg Goolsby, who has just been appointed to the Development Authority in an agreement with Monroe County commissioners and attended his first meeting in January. “This council is open to anything that makes sense.”