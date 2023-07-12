Don Daniel

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN  

Before anyone is hired for a Forsyth city job or a Monroe County job, there should be a requirement that the hire, within a short time frame, move to Forsyth and/or Monroe County. In other words, become a member of the community by attending a local church, local grocery shopping, local banking, become a member of  a social club. That is they should become an active and involved member of the local community and become a local tax-paying community involved citizen.