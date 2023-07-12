ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
Before anyone is hired for a Forsyth city job or a Monroe County job, there should be a requirement that the hire, within a short time frame, move to Forsyth and/or Monroe County. In other words, become a member of the community by attending a local church, local grocery shopping, local banking, become a member of a social club. That is they should become an active and involved member of the local community and become a local tax-paying community involved citizen.
I learned to be involved in the local community was going to be a requirement when I started this newspaper 50 years ago. Although I didn’t join a church or a “social” club, I became involved in the community at an opportune time, planning for the sesquicentennial.
This day in time, obviously living in a community where you work, is not necessary for those doing the hiring.
COMMENTS ARE still being expressed that the $500 stipend the commissioners voted to give the county zoning board members is a bribe. From what I have heard, only one board member has rejected the $500 giving it to his church. County tax money going to a church is a very “grey” area.
Here is a suggestion which is still not too late. Instead of the $500 being paid with taxpayer money, Commissioner George Emami could have suggested each county commissioner pay from their own personal pockets a “thank you” from their individual and personal checking or cash accounts.
SEVERAL YEARS ago, no, many years ago, there was an attitude by the local hospital authority that any patient who was indigent be immediately transferred or referred to a one of the Macon Hospitals. The county was paying those Macon hospitals over $100,000 a year to take care of our referred indigent patients.
That comment raises a question; how much are us taxpayers paying for indigents being transferred to Macon or better yet, how much are we paying Atrium for indigent care and transfers?
I HAVE to agree with Letter To The Editor writer Keith Hayes questioning why the county and city of Forsyth do not enforce zoning laws. His comment “They won’t enforce anything they choose to ignore”
Sorta like Central Georgia EMC and the county ignoring now for almost a month the giant pine tree limb on Blount Road that snapped during the high winds. I posted on Facebook showing the tree half on the county right of way and half on the CGEMC right-of way.
Obviously the county and CGEMC are ignoring their responsibility or in a stalemate trying to decide who is going to cut it up and remove it. Sorta like the city of Forsyth ignoring the blighted property of Otis Ignram.
THE FIRST correct answer to last week’s question came from Gale Kitchings identifying “where Montpelier Road meets North Lee Street/Highway 42 is where the proposed round-about is going to be located”.
SHERIFF BRAD Freeman has successfully lobbied the county commissioners for a pay raise for his communications, jail officers and field officers. Hopefully these salary increases will help eliminate the 16 vacancies he has in his office.
TO REGESS again. In 1972 there were three locally owned banks: The Farmer’s Bank, Monroe County Bank and The Citizen’s Bank. Now there are no more locally owned banks. The banking situation is going to improve with the construction of Bank of Dudley behind the post office.
The good news is that it is owned by a local resident, Beth Vaughn, the wife of former county attorney James Vaughn and mother of county attorney Ben Vaughn. So there will be a bank with local ties. The owner of United Bank also lives in Monroe County.
THIS FROM The Illustrated Dictionary of Snark: Bessie Braddock to Winston Churchill: “Winston, you’re drunk!” Churchill: “Bessie, you’re ugly, but tomorrow morning I shall be sober”.
AND THIS one from George Bernard Shaw: “He knows nothing and thinks he knows everything. That points clearly to a political career”. Betcha you know several, even locally, who fit that category.
