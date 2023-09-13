The city of Forsyth is working with a developer to build affordable single-family homes for workers on a 20-acre tract off Smith Road in order to secure up to $2.5 million in state funds to extend sewer and water to the area.
City council last week agreed to seek a $2.5 million One Georgia grant from the state for the project. Cities may apply for the funds from the state Department of Community Affairs if they plan to add affordable housing for their workforce in rural areas, said Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis. Ellis said after learning about the grant, he contacted H & H, which owns over 1,600 acres between Forsyth and Johnstonville Road and recently annexed into the city. H & H agreed to carve out 20 acres on Smith Road where it intersects with Zellner Road as a place to build affordable housing. The project may help the city obtain the $2.5 million to extend infrastructure to the area.