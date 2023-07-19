Interim city manager Janice Storey provided the city manager’s report to Forsyth city council at its July 5 meeting. She said the city didn’t meet its June 30 deadline for its audit and the firm preparing the audit, Mauldin & Jenkins, had requested an extension. 

Storey said assistant city manager Regina Ivie is working on completing the statistics tables required for the annual comprehensive financial report. She expects the audit to be completed by the end of July or the beginning of August. Storey said the extension won’t keep the city from qualifying for commendation for its audit. She said the city had information ready and turned it over to Mauldin & Jenkins in April, but some way the company doesn’t have the audit ready.