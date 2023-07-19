Interim city manager Janice Storey provided the city manager’s report to Forsyth city council at its July 5 meeting. She said the city didn’t meet its June 30 deadline for its audit and the firm preparing the audit, Mauldin & Jenkins, had requested an extension.
Storey said assistant city manager Regina Ivie is working on completing the statistics tables required for the annual comprehensive financial report. She expects the audit to be completed by the end of July or the beginning of August. Storey said the extension won’t keep the city from qualifying for commendation for its audit. She said the city had information ready and turned it over to Mauldin & Jenkins in April, but some way the company doesn’t have the audit ready.
Storey said she has begun the process of developing Forsyth’s 2024 budget by meeting with all of the department heads. She said the budget has to be presented to council 90 days before council can adopt it, and she hopes the budget can be adopted in October to have it in place by the beginning of the year. Storey said she will make as many notes as possible to help the new city manager.
Storey said the Independence Day fireworks and concert coordinated by Forsyth Main Street for the city was a success in spite of some weather disruptions. She said the city has a policy that the fire chief makes the call as to whether to postpone or cancel events because of weather. He made the right call on postponing the fireworks for about an hour.
Storey told council there are still vacancies on the city’s planning & zoning, Downtown Development Authority and Housing Boards. Council needs to find citizens who will serve on the boards. It needs to replace both Julius Stroud and Yvonne Stroud on the Housing Authority.
City engineer Chad Hofstadter and economic development director Cody Ellis will review the proposal to replace water lines in the Indian Springs, N. Lee Street, N. Jackson Street, Adams Street quadrant with council at the July 24 meeting. Hofstader will also update council on park plans; he is working on applying for a conservation grant.
Storey said Police Chief Blue has the PowerDMS software in place and will present policy changes to council as they are created as part of the process for completing state certification for the police department.
“This is huge,” she said.
Mayor Eric Wilson asked for an update on Montpelier Road and the wastewater project. Storey said work has been done at the Russellville wastewater treatment plant, including removing some infrastructure and cutting kudzu and weeds. She said the city will spray to kill weeds. Surveys at the Russellville WTP are completed as is the survey at the unmaintained roadway off of Hunter Street; property lines are marked.
Story said there have been ongoing issues at the jail lift station for 6-8 months. Davis Plumbing is keeping it pumped down, and the prison is diverting its flow to Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The issue appears to be in the electrical system.
H2O supervisor Craig Helms has several companies working to get work completed as quickly as possible; the city is working on the jail lift station as an emergency and will include the addition of a bypass pump. Storey said there have always been issues with the jail lift station, which removes sewerage from the jail.
A water main break on June 29 drained 1 1/2 of the city’s four water tanks, but H2O (the company that manages Forsyth’s water and sewer) was able to maintain water levels. Tank maintenance was scheduled for July 11, which requires draining the tank.
Storey said that pipe insertion by the gas company has been completed and the company is repairing all the road and sidewalk cuts.
She reported that Otis Ingram was having the roof trusses removed from the Senior Center site on July 6 and excavator and roll-off bins could be observed. Interim city attorney Ashley Boddie said she spoke with Ingram’s attorney; he sent her the engineer’s report on the incomplete buildings at the Senior Center. The attorney is assisting Ingram in dealing with the bank. Ingram said he will maintain the property better. Boddie said she is looking toward changes in the blight ordinance in the future.