Ocmulgee

Ocmulgee River

Forsyth officials said on Monday that they’re optimistic that they won’t have to spend millions of dollars to pipe their wastewater to the Ocmulgee River after all.

City engineer Carl Hofstadter told council on Monday that after meeting with state EPD director Rick Dunn last month, he is “somewhat optimistic” that the state will let the city continue dumping its treated wastewater into Town Creek.