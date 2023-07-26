Forsyth officials said on Monday that they’re optimistic that they won’t have to spend millions of dollars to pipe their wastewater to the Ocmulgee River after all.
City engineer Carl Hofstadter told council on Monday that after meeting with state EPD director Rick Dunn last month, he is “somewhat optimistic” that the state will let the city continue dumping its treated wastewater into Town Creek.
Back in January, the city bought property and easements at Plant Camellia in Juliette with plans to pipe its wastewater 11 miles to the Ocmulgee River. That after the state EPD imposed severe new copper limits on the city’s wastewater that would have prevented them from putting it into Town Creek, as they have done for 40 years. Hofstadter said for two years the state EPD had blocked appeals of the stringent new copper rules. Hofstadter said the new copper limits requiring less than 10 parts per billion are more strict than the copper limits on drinking water.
Finally, Hofstadter said he and mayor Eric Wilson and city manager Janice Story met with EPD chief Rick Dunn in June and seemed to get a more favorable response.
“They indicated they would try to help us and give us a more favorable treatment limits,” said Hofstadter.
The city’s plan to run wastewater to Juliette met resistance from property owners along the river. And county commissioners indicated they may not give the city the easement it needs to run the wastewater pipe down Juliette Road to the river.
The city spent $30,000 securing an intake building by the river and easements to the property. Mayor Wilson said the move was not in vain though. He said the city could secure another water source by pulling from the Ocmulgee River.
Hofstadter said that the city has maxed out how much water it can take out of its Tobesofkee reservoir at 3 million gallons per day. So having another source would be good.
“Water is the future of any community,” said the mayor.
“I’m proud of y’all for doing that,” said Hofstadter.