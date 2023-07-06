The Georgia DOT is asking Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson to support its plans for a roundabout where Montpelier Road meets N. Lee Street/ Hwy. 42, which often has heavy school traffic. Wilson said he wants council to look at the proposal and discuss it before he signs a letter of support.
That discussion was on the city council agenda for Monday, July 3, but council failed to have a quorum of members present and had to cancel its meeting without any action.
“It’s getting ridiculous,” said councilman Greg Goolsby about the lack of a quorum. Discussion of the roundabout was postponed to a called meeting on Wednesday, July 5.
Wilson said DOT is in preliminary stages of planning the roundabout, and a letter of support from the city is a first step. He said studies by GDOT show the site of the proposed roundabout to be the most dangerous intersection in Forsyth. There have been 44 accidents at the site since 2013, including one fatality.
Wilson said the purpose of the roundabout would be to correct the angled entry of Montpelier Road into North Lee Street. The road is the primary route to Mary Persons and is heavily used at school start and dismissal times.
The roundabout would be fully funded by GDOT, requiring no funds from the city.
The proposed roundabout has three entrance/exit points, two on N. Lee Street and one on Montpelier Road. Speed limits before and after these points are all 35 mph. There are crosswalks on all three that tie to existing sidewalks. The point on N. Lee Street past the roundabout allows a right turn onto Sharp Street.
Council members Mike Dodd, Chris Hewitt and Greg Goolsby were present at the July 3 meeting. Council member Julius Stroud resigned, and his position is vacant. Wilson said council member Melvin Lawrence is in the hospital and council member John Howard was out of town. Wilson said he expects there to be a quorum on July 5.
Council members plan to vote on applicants for the position of city manager on July 5, which is the first day they can do so after interviewing finalists on June 28. Wilson said business on the July 3 agenda will be transferred to the July 5 agenda except for two public hearings that must be re-advertised before they can be placed on a new agenda.