The Georgia DOT is asking Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson to support its plans for a roundabout where Montpelier Road meets N. Lee Street/ Hwy. 42, which  often has heavy school traffic. Wilson said he wants council to look at the proposal and discuss it before he signs a letter of support.

That discussion was on the city council agenda for Monday, July 3, but council failed to have a quorum of members present and had to cancel its meeting without any action. 