‘Not on my watch’ - commissioner John Ambrose
The city of Forsyth’s multi-million dollar plan to run its treated sewer water to the Ocmulgee River may be in deep doo doo.
Monroe County commissioners have learned that the city would need their approval to run the pipe through the county right of way down Juliette Road. And at least two commissioners told the Reporter they were against it.
“Not on my watch,” said commissioner John Ambrose of the plan.
“Monroe County citizens that live that way do not want it,” added commissioner Eddie Rowland. “And I don’t have a lot of interest in doing that myself.”
Ambrose said county attorney Ben Vaughn has told commissioners that the city’s plan, first reported in this newspaper in January, would need commission approval to use county rights of way. That contradicts Mayor Eric Wilson, who told the Reporter that as a utility, the city wouldn’t need county approval.
Nevertheless, commissioner George Emami said he would likely support granting the city the right of way.
“There’s not one Monroe Countian who doesn’t benefit from municipal sewage,” said Emami. “My personal feeling is the treated wastewater has got to go somewhere.”
Emami noted that the treated wastewater currently dumped into Town Creek eventually makes its way to the Ocmulgee River anyway.
Emami said he hasn’t really talked about the issue to anyone and all he knows is what he’s read in the Reporter.
“A debate is inevitable,” said Emami. But for those who oppose it, Emami said he has one question: Where do you put the wastewater?
Emami noted that the wastewater is not raw sewage, but treated wastewater.
“You may not want to drink it,” said Emami, “but you could drink it and not die.”
Emami conceded that anyone who lives near the river won’t be happy.
“It’s gonna be a tough thing,” said Emami, admitting he wishes the county had no role in the decision. “I kind of hoped we could dodge it, but I guess not.”
The city’s plan, in the works for more than a year, was leaked to the public in January when the city bought easements and land to run sewer pipe to the Ocmulgee River at the former Plant Camellia. The state has said the city has too much copper in treated wastewater dumped into Town Creek. But the state would allow the wastewater to be dumped into the river because it has more volume to dilute the copper. The city has already secured $30 million in grants to fund wastewater improvements.
EPD documents call it a $61 million project to pipe wastewater 11 miles to the river. But Mayor Wilson said that amount is not accurate because it includes the long-term value of its treatment plant.
Wilson conceded to the Reporter last week that the city kept its plans secret for the past two years to avoid opposition.
The project may be slowed as city attorney Bobby Melton, who secured easements and property on the Plant Camellia land for the sewer line, has been in the hospital. Calls to Wilson for a reaction to the commissioners’ opposition were not returned before press time. When texted for comment, commission chairman Greg Tapley replied, “When you start writing articles that are correct/truthful, then I’ll respond. Until then, don’t contact me.”